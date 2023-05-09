Armed police were seen entering a property on Broadlea Street in Bramley yesterday (Monday) and arresting two women. Neighbours spoke of the “scary” incident, saying that the road was cordoned off and a helicopter was seen over head.

West Yorkshire Police have now provided further details, saying that before the raid they received a report at 11.09am of a disturbance in Queenswood Drive, Leeds, where damage had been caused to a car and a nearby address.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the force said: “A male had had been seen with what appeared to be a handgun during the incident, and a female passer-by had been robbed of her mobile phone. The suspects left the scene in car.

Police remained outside the property on Broadlea Street after armed police had arrested two women.

“Armed officers were deployed to the area to carry out enquiries with support from a National Police Air Service helicopter.

“Shortly before noon, firearms officers carried out an operation at an address in Broadlea Street, Bramley, and arrested two women, both aged in their twenties, in connection with the incident, and recovered a car. They remain in custody.

“Detectives from Leeds District CID are continuing to carry out enquiries into the incident.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad