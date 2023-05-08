Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Broadlea Street Bramley incident: 'Scared' resident woken by sound of armed police breaking into Leeds home

Residents have described their shock after armed police raided a house on a Leeds street.

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 8th May 2023, 16:41 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th May 2023, 16:41 BST

Neighbours in Broadlea Street, Bramley, said two women were arrested when armed police broke into the home on Monday afternoon. The road was cordoned off and a police helicopter was also spotted overhead.

One neighbour said she was in bed when she heard armed police shouting: “Come out with your hands in the air!” She said: “It was all quiet this morning and the next thing you know there was police. It was quite scary to be honest. I’ve never seen police with guns before.”

Another neighbour said that the operation was “professionally done” and police had reopened the road within an hour. Witnesses also said that a car on the driveway of the house had been towed away.

Police cordoned off Broadlea Street in Bramley while they raided the residential home.Police cordoned off Broadlea Street in Bramley while they raided the residential home.
West Yorkshire Police were approached for comment but were not able to provide any details at this stage.