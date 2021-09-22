Appeal to trace Good Samaritans who helped Batley man in distress

Police have launched an appeal to trace two Good Samaritans who assisted a man in distress.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following the non suspicious sudden death of Daviud Speight.

The 64-year-old required assistance in the Staincliffe area of Batley after he appeared to fall over in the early afternoon of Saturday, September 11.

It is reported that two people approached him and gave him a lift to his flat in Cross Bank Road, Carlinghow, and spoke to the neighbours to ensure that he was ok.

Sadly, David died, and officers are keen to speak to the couple, who may be able to help with enquiries as witnesses.

Detective Constable Rachel Jenkinson of Kirklees CID, said: “We are not treating Mr Speight’s death as suspicious, but we keen to understand the circumstances leading up to his death.

“If you assisted Mr Speight, or saw him prior to him being found by the witnesses in the lunch time to early afternoon period, please contact Kirklees CID on 101 quoting reference number 13210467611.

"Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat "

