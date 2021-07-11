Enjoy these photo memories from around Batley in 1996. PIC: Peter Thacker

31 photos to take you back to Batley in 1996

These photos turn back the clock to celebrate a year in the life of Batley in the mid-1990s.

They focus on 1996, a year in which the town was looking to the future as well as celebrating its multi-faith culture and community spirit. It was a 12 months which featured Batley Library being re-named the Town Hall when Fox's Biscuits filmed an advert for the brand complete with extras. The year also brought change to Batley Grammar with girls allowed into the lower years of the school for the first time rather than only in the sixth form. And there was also plans to revamp local landmarks which had fallen into a state of disrepair. Enjoy these photo memories from a year in the life of Batley. Is it a town you remember? READ MORE: 15 photo memories of Birstall in 1997 | 34 photos to take you back to Dewsbury in 1996

1. Batley in 1996

Batley Grammar allowed girls into the lower years of the school. Pictured back: Frances Clark, Marguerite Barder, Jonathan Dean, Sally Herbert, Natalie Mousavi. Front: Gemma Murphy, Hayley Cardwell, Emma O'Rourke, Tara Jackson.

Photo: James Hardisty

2. Batley in 1996

February 1996 and plans were in the pipeline to revamp the restaurant and boating lake in Wilton Park.

Photo: Peter Thacker

3. Batley in 1996

Some of the firefighters from Batley Fire Station who were taking part in a sponsored bike ride from Lands End to the town in September 1996.

Photo: Mark Bickerdike

4. Batley in 1996

Shanta Rao, resident dancer at Bagshaw Museum in Batley, shows Year 7 pupils at Birstall Primaryhow to perform hand movements associated with Indian dance.

Photo: Charles Knight

