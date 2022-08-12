Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers are releasing another image of Andrew, 57, which shows him leaving his home address in Beeston, at 6am on August 8.

This is the last time Andrew has been seen.

It is believed that he left home walking in the direction of Middleton Park Woods. Picture: WYP

It is believed that he left home walking in the direction of Middleton Park Woods.

Andrew is described as white, 5ft 10in tall and of slim to medium build with shaven grey hair and a full tattoo on his right arm.

The 57-year-old was last seen wearing a navy sweatshirt with the word TRIVENT on it and carrying an Asda carrier bag.

A number of enquiries are ongoing to find Andrew and anyone who has information is asked to contact Leeds District CID on 101 referencing police log 0584 of August 8.