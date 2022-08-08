Andrew, 57, was reported missing on Monday morning after last being seen at his home in Beeston.
It is believed he left home walking in the direction of Middleton Park Woods.
He is described as white, 5ft 10ins tall and of slim to medium build with shaven grey hair and a full tattoo on his right arm.
The 57-year-old was last seen wearing a navy sweatshirt with the word TRIVENT on it and carrying an Asda carrier bag.
A number of enquiries are ongoing to find Andrew and anyone who has information is asked to contact Leeds District CID on 101 referencing police log 0584 of August 8.