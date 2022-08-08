Andrew, 57, was reported missing on Monday morning after last being seen at his home in Beeston.

It is believed he left home walking in the direction of Middleton Park Woods.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew, 57, was reported missing on Monday morning after last being seen at his home in Beeston. Picture: Simon Hulme/WYP

He is described as white, 5ft 10ins tall and of slim to medium build with shaven grey hair and a full tattoo on his right arm.

The 57-year-old was last seen wearing a navy sweatshirt with the word TRIVENT on it and carrying an Asda carrier bag.