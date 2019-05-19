All the exciting events happening in Roundhay Park in Summer 2019

From barbeques to boat races and a flying visit from one of the world's most famous megastars - Leeds' biggest park is bustling this Summer.

Roundhay Park is known for hosting exciting events, with a backtrack of big names in music performing concerts as well as the annual fireworks display every Bonfire Night which draws huge crowds.

And this Summer is no different.

If you're a regular visitor to the 700-acre park, expect to see actors take the stage, some big foodie events, oh, and a spattering of some rather famous faces in the weeks and months ahead.

Here's our guide to all the events being hosted at Roundhay Park over the coming months - so make sure to put the dates in your diary

Love Your Zoo week (Tropical World) - Saturday May 25 - Sunday June 2

Coinciding with Leeds schools' half term, Love Your Zoo week is a nationwide event in zoos and aquariums across the UK. There are several talks each day from the keepers at Tropical World, including opportunities to learn about Amazonian fish and desert wildlife.

Talks are free although tickets to Tropical World are £3.50 for children and £7 for adults.

Pub in the Park - Friday May 31 - Sunday June 2

West Country chef Tom Kerridge is bringing his popular Pub in the Park weekend to Leeds, and will be joined by some fellow famous faces over the May Bank Holiday weekend. The likes of Tom Odell, Toploader, Basement Jaxx, Will Young and The Hoosiers are all scheduled to play, while pop-up pubs and restaurants will be there to dish up mouth-watering grub.

This is not a free event, sadly. But the good news is tickets will not break the bank, starting from £30 for adults. This is likely to be a very popular event, so if you haven't bought your tickets yet you can do so now here.

AJ Bell Go Tri Triathlon - Saturday June 8

Brownlee brothers fever still very much has its hold in Leeds. This fun triathlon event takes place in and around Roundhay Park and is the perfect introduction into the sport if you are looking to take part in a big one, or even just get fit. The event consists of a 200m swim in Waterloo Lake (don't forget to pack your extra warm wetsuit!), followed by a 10km cycle and finishing on a 2.5k run, which will feel like, almost literally, a walk in the park after all that. You'll have certainly earned that coffee and cake from the Riverside Café afterwards.

Entries are only open until midnight on Monday, May 20, so hurry to book your place if you're interested. Book your spot here.

North Leeds Food Festival - Saturday June 22 - 23

More food! The North Leeds Food Festival is pitching up at Soldiers' Fields in June and there's plenty on offer to tickle your tastebuds. Street food stalls from around the globe are booked - expect cuisines from Gujarati to gourmet burgers. There will also be an artisan market selling goodies, live jazz music and children's entertainment. Fingers crossed for the weather...

Again, this is a ticketed event but a day ticket is less than £5 and proceeds go to charity partners Leeds Mind. You can get tickets here.

Open air theatre - Saturday June 22 - Sunday July 28

Theatre group Heartbreak Productions are bringing two very different shows to Roundhay Park this Summer. Emily Bronte's classic Wuthering Heights will be staged on several dates, while an adaptation of David Walliams' children's' favourite Gangsta Granny is also booked in. There are several dates for both shows, which will be staged under a canopy at The Mansion - just don't forget to bring your own chair! For show dates and tickets, see here.

Leeds Fake Festival - Saturday July 13

Coldplay, Kasabian, U2, Guns n Roses, Blondie and David Bowie: undoubtedly some of the biggest stars the world has seen and they're all appearing at Roundhay Park in July. Okay, not really. But brilliant tribute acts will be getting dolled up and hitting the stage at Soldiers' Fields for this all-day festival paying homage to music's biggest names.

They may not be the real deal, but these acts are all professional touring-grade tribute performers and are sure to get the party going. You can grab tickets for Fake Festival here.

Ed Sheeran - Friday August 16 - 17

Nope, we've never heard of him either but apparently he's rather famous. Just kidding, unless you have been living under a rock these past few months you'll be aware Ed Sheeran is hitting the road and playing two dates at Roundhay Park later this Summer. The megastar will also be joined by Lewis Capaldi and The Darkness, both also huge names, as special guests.

Despite the banners claiming both nights are all sold out, some tickets are still available on Ticketmaster for Friday night's event - but hurry!