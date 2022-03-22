'All children are beautiful': Leeds mum vows to keep raising awareness following World Down Syndrome Day

Julie Seabourne, whose daughter Connie, aged eight, has Down Syndrome, has been raising awareness for a number of years.

Down syndrome is a condition in which a person has an extra chromosome. Typically a baby is born with 46 chromosomes.

Chromosomes are small 'packages' of genes in the body. They determine how a baby's body forms and functions as it grows during pregnancy and after birth.

"This campaign is all about what does inclusion mean to you and we've said that it is - 'diversity is being invited to the party, inclusion is being asked to dance'." Julie explained.

"We need to raise awareness, we need everybody to be aware of all children with Down Syndrome and that they are equal and valued."

Julie and Connie first came to attention in 2018 after featuring in the heart-warming Carpool Karaoke style video, lip-syncing to Christina Perri’s hit A Thousand Years, which went viral.

She joined 50 other mums and children with Down Syndrome in the video, which racked up over nine million YouTube views and was dubbed “the most beautiful Carpool Karaoke ever” by TV star James Corden.

Singer Christina Perri, who waived all copyright claims to the music, also tweeted to say she was “honoured” that they chose her song.

Together with the charity Wouldn't Change A Thing, Julie and Connie have taken part in a new video, released last week, with the kids singing to McFly's 'All about you'.

Wouldn’t Change a Thing (WCAT) are a registered charity, set up following the success of the 50 Mums | 50 Kids | 1 Extra Chromosome video, with the aim of creating a world where negative outdated perceptions of Down syndrome are a thing of the past.

"There's no barriers, it's not a negative, it's not something to be scared of." Julie said.

"All children are beautiful, all children are equal and everybody deserves the best chance at life."

The WCAT video has a party atmosphere, but among the fun there is an important message - everyone deserves to be included and to be given the access to opportunities and resources that enable them to participate fully.

Through the charity, parents of Down Syndrome children have been able to connect through their own shared experiences while the youngsters have found lifelong friends.

"The main thing that we promote is that we wouldn't change a thing, we love our children for who they are." Julie said.

"I do feel that we have been and that we are extremely lucky, that our personal journey has been extremely positive.

"As a family we are very out there, we are on social media and we have never shied away from the fact that we have a child with a disability."

Young Connie has achieved a lot in her young life, with an acting and modelling career that continues to blossom, a fact mum Julie is very proud.

"Down Syndrome effects everybody differently but Connie lives a very full and active life." Julie said.

"She's a professional model, she's an actress, she's got a better social life than I do probably."

World Down Syndrome Day, is a global campaign which aims to share positive messages and dispel myths about the condition.

Held since 2012, the annual March 21 celebration is officially observed by the United Nations.

On this day, people with Down Syndrome and those who live and work with them throughout the world organise and participate in activities and events to raise public awareness.

This aims to create a single global voice advocating for the rights, inclusion and well being of people with Down Syndrome.

For Julie, her desire for change is driven by her goals as a mother to ensure Connie lives a normal life full of happiness, love and acceptance.

"It's so important that they live a normal life but that's all up to the general public and the awareness that we push to change the perceptions." she explained.

"Let's make it a positive thing, let's make these children valued. There an absolute credit to our community and a joy to their families.

"There's still discrimination and that has to change. There's a lack of understanding and that's why we have to keep raising awareness so everyone can see what beautiful children we have."

Julie's drive to raise awareness is not going to stop anytime soon.

"When Connie was born my main concern and my main worry was like any other parent - would she be included, would she have friends, would she have a happy life." Julie said.

"I'm not going to stop raising awareness so you will have to keep your eyes open. Watch this space."