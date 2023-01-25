3 . Bielsa 'The Redeemer'

Perhaps the most iconic of all the city's murals, the Bielsa The Redeemer was painted in tribute to former Whites manager Marcelo Bielsa. Created by Nicolas Dixon in Wortley, and supported by Andy McVeigh, it depicts the Argentine in the pose of the original Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Photo: Simon Hulme