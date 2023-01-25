All 17 stunning Leeds United murals on the official trail and where to find them - from Pudsey to Chapel Allerton
Colourful murals paying tribute to Leeds United players past and present have sprung up across the city in a wave of passion and pride.
A total of 17 stunning murals now feature on the Leeds United Supporters’ Trust’s Mural Map, which takes fans on a special trail across Leeds to take in each piece of art.
From tributes to late Whites star Gary Speed to cult hero boss Marcelo Bielsa, fan-favourite Lucas Radebe and artwork honouring the 1972 FA Cup-winning side - each one is a vital piece of history.
Here, we take a look at each mural on the trail in Leeds and the history behind them.