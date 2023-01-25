News you can trust since 1890
All 17 stunning Leeds United murals on the official trail and where to find them - from Pudsey to Chapel Allerton

Colourful murals paying tribute to Leeds United players past and present have sprung up across the city in a wave of passion and pride.

By Joseph Keith
4 minutes ago

A total of 17 stunning murals now feature on the Leeds United Supporters’ Trust’s Mural Map, which takes fans on a special trail across Leeds to take in each piece of art.

From tributes to late Whites star Gary Speed to cult hero boss Marcelo Bielsa, fan-favourite Lucas Radebe and artwork honouring the 1972 FA Cup-winning side - each one is a vital piece of history.

Here, we take a look at each mural on the trail in Leeds and the history behind them.

1. Leeds United murals in the city

This gallery features Leeds United-themed murals, all of which are part of the LUST Mural Map trail. How many have you seen across the city?

Photo: National World

2. This Is My Hero

The 35ft mural is dedicated to Leeds United defensive rock and legend Lucas Radebe. The tribute to 'The Chief' is painted onto the side of the Sweeney Todd barbershop on Potternewton Lane, Chapel Allerton, where its owner became a friend to the player during his time at Leeds.

Photo: Steve Riding

3. Bielsa 'The Redeemer'

Perhaps the most iconic of all the city's murals, the Bielsa The Redeemer was painted in tribute to former Whites manager Marcelo Bielsa. Created by Nicolas Dixon in Wortley, and supported by Andy McVeigh, it depicts the Argentine in the pose of the original Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Photo: Simon Hulme

4. Giant Leeds badge

Painted by Shane Green, from Otley, the huge Leeds United badge artwork spans two end-terraces on Tilbury Mount in Holbeck, on the way to Elland Road stadium.

Photo: Simon Hulme

