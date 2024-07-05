A lot can change in 10 years - if you cast your mind back to 2014, we hadn’t heard of Covid or AI-generated photos, for that matter of fact. You may have been still in university, aiming for promotion or dreaming of owning your first home - and now you might be preparing to retire, eyeing up a bigger house in the suburbs.

The same can be true for towns and cities, the place you call home may have been through huge transformations over the last decade - or perhaps not. But what will London, Leeds, Sheffield and other major cities look like by the time 2035 rolls around.

It is impossible to say, we may have been through two more general elections by the time another decade passes. But while crystal balls might not exist, AI image generator Picsart has offered a potential look at life in major cities in 2035.

1 . Britain in 2035 AI predicts what major British cities will look like in 2035. | PicsartPhoto: Picsart Photo Sales

2 . Blackpool in 2035 This is what Blackpool city centre will look like in just over a decade, according to Picsart. | PicsartPhoto: Picsart Photo Sales

3 . Brighton in 2035 Picsart offers a prediction of what Brighton city centre will look like in 2035. | PicsartPhoto: Picsart Photo Sales

4 . Edinburgh in 2035 This is what Edinburgh city centre could look like in 2035, according to Picsart. | PicsartPhoto: Picsart Photo Sales

5 . Leeds in 2035 We asked AI Picsart what Leeds would look like in just over a decade and this is what it came up with. | PicsartPhoto: Picsart Photo Sales