5 . Leeds

ChatGPT warns: “Leeds is likely to experience warmer temperatures throughout the year. Heatwaves may become more frequent and intense, especially during the summer months. The River Aire, which flows through Leeds, could see more frequent and severe flooding due to increased rainfall and storm events.” NightCafe has offered a look at what the impact of climate change on Leeds could look like in 50 years above. | NightCafePhoto: NightCafe