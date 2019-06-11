15 adorable Leeds rescue puppies and dogs in desperate need of a home

The puppies and dogs are currently in the care of Dogs Trust Leeds, with many coming from tragic backgrounds. If you are looking to welcome a four-legged friend into your home, the Trust will help you find your perfect match. Here are 15 pups that are currently in need of a forever home in Leeds.

1. Lulu - 0-6 months Friendly, clever and with lots of learning potential, Lulu is very playful and enjoys a fuss. She will need a settling in period with her new owners and need someone around for most of the day initially. Breed: Staffordshire Cross

2. Merv - 6-12 months Merv may be tiny but has a big personality and loves to play. He can be worried by loud noises and sudden movements, so needs patient owners to help build his confidence and would be best with adults. Breed: Chihuahua, Short Hair

3. Harley - 1-2 years Harley loves long walks and is an active and energetic pooch. He needs an adult only home and is in need of a little training, as he can be vocal around other dogs and doesn't like to be on his own. Breed: Siberian Husky

4. Tigger - 1-2 years Super friendly and clever, Tigger needs an active home with owners who can work his brain and his body. He should be fine with older teens as he can be bouncy, but is a fun dog who only needs a little training. Breed: Crossbreed

