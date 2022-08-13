"They are suffering horribly": Cruel rat traps seriously injuring south Leeds hedgehogs in potentially intentional attack

Hedgehogs in south Leeds are “suffering horribly” after being caught in rat traps according to police.

By Alex Grant
Saturday, 13th August 2022, 12:22 pm

Officers in the Morley area of south took to social media to issue the warning.

"There have been increasing reports of hedgehogs being injured by rat traps in the Morley area,” a statement read.

One local campaigner described how two hedgehogs had been killed with a third left requiring emergency surgery. Picture: Adobe Stock

“It is unclear at this time whether this is intentional or accidental. could we ask anyone with a trap out to check that they are set properly and that it is set to catch the intended animal.”

The post has been met with cries for the ‘cruel traps’ to be permanently banned.

“Traps are cruel full stop, no need for them. They should be banned like so many other things used to hurt wildlife.” commented one local.

"Another reason why these disgusting items should be banned.” said another.

One local campaigner described how two hedgehogs had been killed with a third left requiring emergency surgery.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police.