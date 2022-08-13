Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers in the Morley area of south took to social media to issue the warning.

"There have been increasing reports of hedgehogs being injured by rat traps in the Morley area,” a statement read.

One local campaigner described how two hedgehogs had been killed with a third left requiring emergency surgery. Picture: Adobe Stock

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It is unclear at this time whether this is intentional or accidental. could we ask anyone with a trap out to check that they are set properly and that it is set to catch the intended animal.”

The post has been met with cries for the ‘cruel traps’ to be permanently banned.

“Traps are cruel full stop, no need for them. They should be banned like so many other things used to hurt wildlife.” commented one local.

"Another reason why these disgusting items should be banned.” said another.

One local campaigner described how two hedgehogs had been killed with a third left requiring emergency surgery.