A Stranger Things-themed ice cream van visited Leeds - and went straight to Hawkins Drive

Fans of Stranger Things screamed for ice cream as a van themed around the series pulled onto a street in Leeds.

The Scoops Ahoy ice cream parlour truck visited Hawkins Drive in Little London on Friday.

Stranger Things-themed ice cream van hits Hawkins Drive, Leeds, as part of a promotional Netflix tour for the third series. Picture: Scott Cooper

It's part of Netflix's whistle stop tour around the UK promoting the new third season, visiting streets named after the fictional Indiana town where the hit series is based.

Residents queued all the way up the small cul-de-sac to grab one of the free delicious treats, as well as snap a selfie in front of the van with its demogorgon crawling out of the side windows for a dramatic effect.

The inspiration for the van is taken from the Scoops Ahoy ice cream parlour in the show's third series, where characters Dustin and Steve work.

The van is also 80s-themed, fitting in with the era in which the drama is set.

Retro sweet treats on offer were a Coke Float, Cherrie Jubilee (cherry sorbet and dark chocolate sauce), a Banana Boat (banoffee and vanilla ice cream with wafers and toffee sauce) and another named July 4th (cookie dough and vanilla ice cream with a cone hat and patriotic-coloured sprinkles).

Stranger Things season three was released on Thursday, July 4 on Netflix UK.