A plane flew over Leeds with a banner proposing to Tamara and everyone wants to know if she said yes

A banner proposing to a mystery woman was seen flying over Leeds on Saturday.

The proposal was seen by hundreds across the city as a plane dragging the words 'Tamara will you marry me' jaunted across the unusually clear sky.

A plane proposing to a woman named Tamara was spotted flying over Leeds - but did she say yes? Picture: Hanna Lea

The banner also included the name 'Sam' at the end, with two hearts, indicating the lovestruck person asking for her hand in marriage.

The identities of the mystery couple, and whether Tamara said 'yes', are unknown.

Pictures of the romantic gesture were posted on social media, with many speculating as to who the couple could be.

The plane was seen from all over the city, including Headingley, Seacroft and Alwoodley, where Hanna Lea who shared the images spotted it.

Hanna said she had her "fingers crossed" the mystery woman said yes.

Back in March, a plane proposing to a woman named Sommer was seen flying over Leeds city centre.

The proposal was meant for Sommer Sheridan, a Leeds Beckett graduate, from her boyfriend Ali Ayman as the couple enjoyed a date at Angelica rooftop bar at the Trinity centre.

Are you the mystery Tamara? Is it someone you know? Get in touch with the Yorkshire Evening Post at susie.beever@jpress.co.uk.