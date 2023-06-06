Leeds’ Roundhay Park has been crowned the best picnic destination in England in a new list created by meat-free food brand Quorn.

The list looks at multiple factors including reviews, budget, child-friendliness, transport links, on-site facilities and accessibility, to determine the best locations for a budget-friendly family picnic this summer.

On their Quorn Perfect Picnic Index, the brand said of the winner: “One of the largest parks in Europe, let alone the UK, Leeds’ very own Roundhay Park is a popular spot for visitors and locals alike. Stretching over more than 700 acres of grass, woodland and lake, this Leeds park has plenty to keep visitors of all ages entertained.

“Providing ample parking room if you come by car but also directly linked to the city centre by regular transport, if you’re in Leeds, you’re never too far from Roundhay.”

Joining the historic Leeds park on the list are Yorkshire parks Valley Garden in Harrogate and Yorkshire Sculpture Park in Wakefield, proving once again that our area has something for everyone.

Gill Riley, Marketing Director at Quorn commented on the list: “Summer is the perfect time to get out and about with family and what better way than a picnic in the park. The cost of living has stretched everyone, so a good old trip to the park with some snacks and sandwiches is a great way to spend time together whilst doing something fun and keeping those costs down.”

The Quorn Perfect Picnic Index top 10

These are the best 10 best picnic locations in England according to Quorn’s research:

The Leeds park top the list of the best picnic locations in England.