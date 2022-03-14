Leeds jobs: 9 new openings with West Yorkshire Fire Service, including Fire Prevention Officer

Other exciting opportunities include Head of Communications and Youth Intervention Trainer.

Here are the nine newly available roles.

Fire Prevention Officer

Full-time, Permanent.

Salary: £21,269 to £22,571.

As a key member of the Fire Prevention Team, you will be carrying out home fire safety checks and educating the public and a range of community groups on fire safety, road safety and arson reduction.

You’ll assist West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service in delivering fire and road safety strategies, working throughout the county of West Yorkshire.

Payroll Assistant

Full-time, Permanent.

Salary: £22,627 to £24,491.

As a key member of the Finance team, the post holder will assist the Authority in providing an accurate and timely payroll and accounts service.

Principal duties of the role will include the calculation of allowances, expenses and holiday pay and subsequent input onto the payroll system.

HR Business Partner

Full-time, Temporary (12 months).

£30,451 to £32,234.

Seeking a HRBP to cover a colleagues maternity leave for up to 12 months.

You will be providing human resources advice and support to managers and colleagues throughout West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service.

Director of Corporate Services

Full-time, Permanent.

Salary: Circa £75,000.

An exciting opportunity has arisen for an experienced or aspiring Officer to provide support to the Leadership Team and act as the Service’s Monitoring Officer.

Successful candidates will be making a difference to people’s lives every day; helping ensure we make West Yorkshire safer.

Digital Marketing and Communications Officer

Full-time, Permanent.

Salary: £27,741 to £29,577.

The role is varied and interesting with the opportunity to make a positive and meaningful contribution to the work of one of the UKs leading Fire and Rescue Services.

The successful candidate will have the opportunity to create inspiring and engaging content across multiple platforms.

Youth Intervention Trainer

Full-time, Temporary (12 months).

Salary: £24,982 to £27,041.

The purpose of this post is to support the Youth Interventions and Prince’s Trust Manager in all aspects of the delivery and development of Youth Interventions and Prince’s Trust programmes delivered by West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

You will be skilled and experienced in developing and delivering creative interventions with young people, be passionate about young peoples’ safety and have the right interpersonal skills to really make a difference.

Head of Communications

Full-time, Permanent.

Salary: £51,942 to £54,741.

Reporting to the Deputy Chief Fire Officer, the successful candidate will lead the Corporate Communications team and be responsible for all forms of communications, marketing campaigns, media management, digital communications and social media engagement.

They will also provide guidance on all communications and public affairs matters to colleagues throughout the organisation.

Crew Manager On-Call (Featherstone)

Internal Only.

Salary: CM Rate.

Applications are sought from substantive Crew Managers, Crew Managers in development and competent Firefighters wanting to work as On-Call Crew Managers.

Firefighters or CMs in development successful in this process will be offered the position in a temporary role until completion of their development and IFE exams.

Watch Manager On-Call (Ilkley)

Internal Only.

Salary: On-Call WM.

An opportunity has arisen for a Watch Manager (WM) to work at Ilkley Fire Station on the On-Call Duty System.

Applications are welcome from existing Wholetime and On-Call Watch Managers and competent Crew Managers as a promotion opportunity.