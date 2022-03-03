Leeds jobs: 9 new openings at the White Rose Shopping Centre, including Millie's Cookies

Other exciting opportunities include roles at Fridays and Build-a-Bear.

Here are the nine newly available roles.

Millie's Cookies - Team Member

Permanent, 20 Hour Contract.

Candidates must demonstrate knowledge of Brand / products to advise customers in a professional and helpful manner.

Maintain high standards of cleanliness and appearance in all work areas and decorating our cookies as per customer request/brand standards.

Fridays - Waiter/Waitress

Part Time and Full Time, 16 and 30 hour contract.

Being a Waiter/Waitress is perfectly suited to anybody with passion, pride and personality that wants to make a difference.

Fridays is committed to helping staff achieve their goals and develop skills by providing a full programme of training and support in obtaining nationally recognised qualifications.

Build-a-Bear - Sales Lead

Permanent, 20 Hour Contract.

The Sales Lead is an integral role that supports the store management team by effectively performing the responsibilities of a Leader on Duty by creating an Experience First culture, and enhancing the customer’s experience while achieving the store sales goals.

Their partnership with the management team will enable them to gain the additional knowledge and skills required for career advancement.

Jack & Jones - Deputy Manager

Permanent.

As Deputy Manager you will become a specialist in our product and service culture. The knowledge gained will be used to train, develop, and inspire your team, creating the best possible experience for the customers.

You will support your Store Manager in ensuring you and the team have the fundamental knowledge on our core skills areas covering product knowledge, visual merchandising, service, operations and KPIs.

Jack & Jones - Sales Assistant

Part time, 24 Hour Contract.

As Sales Assistant at Jack & Jones, no two days will be the same. You will become a specialist in product and service culture by providing the best service and actively helping customers throughout their journey in the store to ensure they have the best experience.

Together with a team, you will gain the fundamental knowledge on core skills areas covering product knowledge, visual merchandising, service, operations and KPIs.

White Rose - Sales Associate

Permanent, 4 Hour Contract.

Sales Assistants are fun, genuine, and team oriented individuals who contribute to store sales and guest satisfaction goals by providing individual and groups of guests a unique and memorable "WOW" experience.

Providing this experience includes, but is not limited to, assisting with choosing, stuffing, dressing, naming, and purchasing their new furry friends, while maintaining store visual and housekeeping standards.

White Rose - Barista/café staff

Part time.

Barista/café staff with customer service and experience or similar food environment but is not essential.

Excellent at customer service, to have a polite and welcoming manner.

Customer service, preparing pancake, great teamwork, coffee skills, serving desserts for eat in & take away and processing transactions efficiently, cleaning of work areas, keeping everything stocked up for the rest of the day as well as the following day, food preparation in general, and good hygiene.

Juice - Manager

Permanent.

To create and sustain a highly productive store environment through training and strong leadership, responsible for stock checks, general operations of the store, staff motivation.

Great leadership abilities, be able to provide the ultimate in store experience for our customers. To be able to train, coach and inspire.

Juice - Team Member / Shift Leader

Permanent, 36 Hour Contract.

Have a high-energy, outgoing personality and know how to exceed guests' expectations.

Responsible for the preparation of smoothies, fresh-squeezed juices and other related products. Also responsible for opening and closing the store.