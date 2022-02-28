Leeds jobs: 7 new openings available across the city including prison leaver co-ordinator

Other exciting opportunities include a mental health practitioner and a school administrator.

Here are seven job opportunities recently available in Leeds.

This Project will provide throughcare for Prison leavers with complex needs to ensure they are comprehensively supported on release. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Prison Leaver Coordinator - St Giles Trust

Salary: £24,276 - £32,844 p/a.

This Project will provide throughcare for Prison leavers with complex needs to ensure they are comprehensively supported on release and effectively engage with services at periods of most vulnerability, i.e. the first weekend post-release.

As the Prison Leaver Evaluation Coordinator on the project, the successful candidate will play a key role in ensuring all data is captured, and will act as a single point of contact with University of Kent, Tonic and other relevant agencies to ensure that project impact is measured and verified.

Mental Health Practitioner - Inspire North

Salary: £25,655 - £31,534 p/a.

Successful candidates will be expected to provide specialist community mental health services for adults.

Providing support and care with clients and their carers to help identify, develop and improve their mental and related physical wellbeing.

Regulatory Compliance Officers - West Yorkshire Trading Standards

Salary: WY05 £22,183 to WY07 £29,577.

WYTSS is looking to recruit to the above post after a substantial budget allocation for food, feed, product safety (including second hand car trade) and weights and measures.

Looking for a highly motivated individual to work in our Business Growth and Regulation team, which deals with consumer product safety, age restricted sales and complaints relating to the car trade.

Trainee Trading Standards Officer - West Yorkshire Trading Standards

Salary: WY05 £22,183 to WY09 £34,728.

Whether looking for a change from your current career or starting out on your work journey - a role within the Trading Standards profession is a diverse and varied one for those individuals committed to consumer protection and fair trading.

Looking for a self-motivated and keen individual to further their studies and obtain the nationally-recognised qualification for Trading Standards Officers while working and gaining experience in a customer focussed public service environment.

Administrator - Hovingham Primary School

Salary: B3: £18,070-£20,138.

An interesting opportunity has arisen for an Administrator to join Hovingham Primary School and the 2Gether Cluster.

The successful candidate will split their week, providing administrative support to Hovingham Primary for 50 per cent of the week, and to the 2Gether Cluster’s family support teams for the other 50 per cent of their week.

Cleaning Assistant - Boston Spa Academy

Salary: A1 (SCP 1-2) £17,842 - £18,198 Actual Salary: £7,233 - £7,377.

The successful candidate will provide effective and thorough day to day cleaning.

This role represents an exciting opportunity for any candidate who is eager to become part of an organisation that seeks to secure the very highest educational standards for students.

Office Manager - Abbey Multi Academy Trust

Salary:C3/SO1 (£25,481 – £29,577) actual salary working TTO £21,148 – £24,651.

Successful candidates shall take responsibility for the day to day management of the office and assist the Head of School in the financial control, management and administration of the school.

They shall work as part of a team and motivate fellow colleagues while prioritising work to meet conflicting deadlines.