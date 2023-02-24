News you can trust since 1890
9 acts of kindness showing Leeds people uniting with Ukraine over last 12 months on war outbreak anniversary

It has officially been a year since Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine.

By Tom Coates
3 minutes ago

The UK fell silent at 11am today to mark the one-year anniversary of the beginning of the conflict, which has claimed the lives of thousands of civilians. Leeds is one of the many cities to have shown solidarity with Ukraine - taking in refugees, raising funds and even delivering essentials to the border.

Here are nine acts of kindness shown by the people of Leeds 12 months on from the beginning of the Russian invasion.

1. Tackling the stairs

Jack Abrahams of Kippax walked up and down the stairs in his home 1,691 times - the equivalent of the distance in miles between Leeds and Kyiv - to raise funds for the British Red Cross Ukraine appeal.

Photo: James Hardisty

2. Warm welcome for Oksana and Patrick

Oksana Sugak and her son Patrick fled Ukraine and moved in with hosts Kavitha and Dave Kirby and their children in Horsforth. Oksana said: "For me, it's a really unusual experience to have such a community, such kind, sympathetic people around me. My host family are amazing, they help me with all issues."

Photo: Tony Johnson

3. A challenge for children

Elsie Ormiston and her classmates at St Margaret's C of E Primary School covered the equivalent of the 1,370-mile distance between Horsforth and the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv by various means such as running and cycling. Over £1,500 was raised and donated to charities helping children from Ukraine.

Photo: James Hardisty

4. Anti-war protest

On March 6 2022, people took to the streets of Leeds city centre to protest against the war.

Photo: Simon Hulme

