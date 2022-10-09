The family have been raising money for the hospital after twins Leo and Luca Hallums were born prematurely at just 29 weeks due to complications caused by twin anemia polycythemia sequence (TAPS).

This is a rare condition that occurs when there are unequal blood counts between the twins in the womb.

Ken, a former Leeds postman, managed with the aid of his walking stick to top the first peak.

After several months in intensive care and a number of surgeries baby Luca and Leo are now at home with mum Natalia and dad Ashley.

In a bid to raise money for the new incubator family and friends united to top the three Yorkshire peaks and were joined by the twins 83-year-old Great-Grandad Ken.

Emma Curtin, a member of the family, told the YEP: "We thought he had just come as moral support but he insisted on walking the first one for the twins and up he went.

Twins Leo and Luca Hallums were born prematurely at just 29 weeks.

"When we got to the top we were able to get a photo of Ken, his son and his two grandchildren so the three generations.

"Everybody there and even those that didn’t know Uncle Ken were like ‘what an epic guy’ so he sort of became a celebrity for the day.”

Despite numerous surgeries and blood transfusions early on, baby Leo suffered a devastating blow when he contracted severe necrotising enterocolitis: an illness that causes the bowel to become inflamed and die.

After another set of surgeries Leo is now on the mend, but remains a little smaller than his brother.

"It's been such a rollercoaster for Natalia and Ashley, for all of us," Emma said.

“But the twins are doing absolutely phenomenally. Leo had surgery two weeks ago so neither of them are hooked up to anything anymore and are free to be normal babies.”

A Just Giving page has been set up to raise £27,960, the cost of the incubator needed for the LGI, with members of the family planning future fundraisers.

