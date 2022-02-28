Why Marcelo Bielsa's legacy will always live on for Leeds

A day when everything changed as Marcelo Bielsa took the reins of a club in need of a true leader to help rewrite a fairytale ending fans had longed for.

The weight of expectation on the Argentine’s shoulders were high - he was going to be the man who reignited the passion and spark of a club that had spent too long exiled from the top flight of English football.

And now sadly his tenure - after spending more than 1,353 days at the club - has come to a swift end.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bielsa led the team back to the top flight of English football. Pic: Tony Johnson

Yesterday Leeds United announced it would be parting ways with the head coach but his legacy will live on for many years to come.

And that’s because for Bielsa it was more than just the beautiful game - his impact on our city extends way beyond the hallowed turf of Elland Road.

Anybody who has ever stood in the terraces on match day and heard his name reverberate around the ground knows it means more than just three points on a match day to fans.

And his passion for the club extended beyond the turf of Elland Road. Pic: Bruce Rollinson

It is his ethos - honesty, integrity, decency and above all respect.

Not only did El Loco believe in Leeds United, we believed in him.

His icon-like status around the city and the many murals dedicated to him speak volumes about the sheer adoration of a city who adopted him.

This winning combination made magical things happen both on and off the pitch.

He was the man who helped to achieve what so many other managers couldn’t.

It wasn’t just about the club’s promotion; he united a city in a way that extended way beyond the terraces - even those who don’t follow football were enthralled by the magic he bought.

The passion, the belief and the celebration is something so many of us have dreamed about for so long.

Bielsa and his belief in his boys was the catalyst that knitted our city together to show its true pride to be Leeds United.

He not only transformed the culture of the club but he brought along with it a winning mentality.

And for him it was all about the fans - his passion and love for those whose veins course yellow, blue and white meant the world to him.

He would never shy away from meeting them and so many readers have shared stories about how Bielsa has transformed their own lives with a simple gesture of kindness.

Even in the lowest points of his stewardship of the club the belief from the fans remained strong.

That is why Leeds United fans gathered outside Elland Road within minutes of the announcement of the sacking of Marcelo Biesla to express their dismay at his departure.

A crowd of around 300 supporters descended on the ground in a show of support for their hero.

Bielsa has become part of the lifeblood and folk history of the city in a way that very few managers ever do.

And sadly, we won’t see his like again.

Thank you for the memories Marcelo - your city will never forget what you have done for us.