Enjoy these photos showcasing trains and railway stations around the city through the ages. READ MORE: The 34 never seen before photos of Leeds through the ages

1. October 1951 Jubilee 4-6-0 No. 45651 The Thames Clyde Express "Shovell" at Leeds Station.

2. 1967 Work in progress on the bridge which will cross the Leeds-Bradford line at New Pudsey Station.

3. October 1951 1/C596 Engine No. 60112 at Leeds Station.

4. 1971 Goodbye to the gas lamps of Crossgates Station after 68 years.

