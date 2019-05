These never been seen before images online are published courtesy of Getty Images. READ MORE: Historic Briggate in 26 photos - The street Leeds we all know and love

1. January 1937 The Queen Victoria Statue being uprooted from City Square where it has stood for over 30 years. It was ransported by lorry to a new site on Woodhouse Moor.

2. Year unknown An aerial view of Pudsey in the late 1950s

3. July 1921 Trams on Boar Lane in Leeds.

4. April 1952 An old man in ragged clothing pushes a pram containing all his wordly possessions, his small dog takes a ride as well, wrapped up in sacking.

