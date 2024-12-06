This year’s service was once again led by the Rev Canon Paul Maybury, the Rector of Leeds City Parish and Leeds Minster, followed by readings from YEP editor Joseph Keith and reporter James Connolly.

Former ITV Calendar presenter Duncan Wood rounded out the evening with a reading of classic Christmas poem ‘Twas The Night Before Christmas.

Photographer Steve Riding was there to capture the best of the festive magic...

1 . Yorkshire Evening Post Carol Concert at the Leeds Minster The Minster Choir procession to open the service. | Steve Riding

2 . Yorkshire Evening Post Carol Concert at the Leeds Minster The Rev Canon Paul Maybury, Rector of City Parish and Leeds Minster. | Steve Riding

3 . Yorkshire Evening Post Carol Concert at the Leeds Minster. Hundreds turned out for the event. | Steve Riding

4 . Yorkshire Evening Post Carol Concert at the Leeds Minster Singers dressed up for the occasion. | Steve Riding

5 . Yorkshire Evening Post Carol Concert at the Leeds Minster Presents for children are left under the tree at Leeds Minster. | Steve Riding