A highlight of the festive calendar, the event once again saw hundreds turn out for the service at Leeds Minister which sees donations made to Martin House Children’s Hospice and presents left under the tree for the Cash for Kids Mission Appeal.
This year’s service was once again led by the Rev Canon Paul Maybury, the Rector of Leeds City Parish and Leeds Minster, followed by readings from YEP editor Joseph Keith and reporter James Connolly.
Former ITV Calendar presenter Duncan Wood rounded out the evening with a reading of classic Christmas poem ‘Twas The Night Before Christmas.
Photographer Steve Riding was there to capture the best of the festive magic...