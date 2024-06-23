Leeds 10K 2024: Live updates as hundreds of runners swarm city centre for charity run
Thousands have gathered outside the University of Leeds' Parkinson Steps on Sunday (June 23) to take on one the Leeds 10K honouring the legacy of Jane Tomlinson.
The Leeds 10k race sees runners take off from the Parkinson Steps and finish on the Headrow, while the mini and junior marathons finishes at the starting location.
Here are the latest updates from the race:
Live from the 2024 Leeds 10K
Starting times and routes
The 2024 Leeds 10K sees three different races; the 10K, Junior and Mini races.
All three runs set off from Parkinson Steps at the University of Leeds with the 10K starting at 9am, the Junior at 9.45am and the Mini at 9.51am.
Leeds 10K route
Start from Parkinson Steps/Woodhouse Lane/Clarendon Road/Moorland Road/Hyde Park Road/Rampart Road/Headingley Lane/Otley Road/Shaw Lane/Grove Lane/Meanwood Road/Oatland Road/Oatland Lane/Lowell Park Road/Wade Lane/The Headrow
Leeds Junior route
Start from Parkinson Steps up Woodhouse Lane, Clarendon Road, through Woodhouse Moor and back down to Parkinson Steps via Woodhouse Lane.
Leeds Mini route
Starting from Parkinson Steps, the Mini race will take runners up Woodhouse Lane towards Woodhouse Moor and back again the same route.
Race number information
Runners who entered the event on or before Sunday, June 09, should have their race number posted to the address registered with when entering the event.
Those entering on or after Monday, June 10 or who haven’t received their race number by Sunday, June 23, will be able to collect their race number from the Race Office across the event weekend.
The Race Office is open from 7am and is be located in the Event Village on Millennium Square.
Road closures
The 10K will require the closure of a number of roads and junctions as well as the suspension of a number of Traffic Regulation Orders between 6pm on Saturday, June 22 and 3pm on Sunday, June 23.
Road closures will begin around the start/finish on The Headrow, Cookridge Street, Calverley Street, Great George Street, Blenheim Terrace, Cavendish Road and Woodhouse Lane from 4am on Sunday, June 23.
The start closures around Blenheim Terrace will be re-open for 12pm while the closures around the finish including the Headrow will be re-open for 3pm.
All other road closures on route will be implemented for 8am. These include: Woodhouse Lane, Clarendon Road, Moorland Road, Hyde Park Road, Rampart Road, Woodhouse Street, Headingley Lane, Otley Road, Shaw Lane.
Grove Lane, Monk Bridge Road, Grove Road, Meanwood Road, Oatland Road, Oatland Lane, Lovell Park Road, Wade Lane, Merrion Street & Albion Street.
These roads will be re-open on a rolling basis with the final closure lifted for 11.45am.
Rob Burrow's "lap of honour"
In 2023, Rob Burrow - joined by his three children Macy, Maya and Jackson - took part in a “lap of honour”.
Runners at the ready
And the runners are off!
In memory of Rob Burrow
Leeds Rhinos icon Rob Burrow, who passed away earlier this month, was honoured at today’s Leeds 10K.
Race start
Nearing the finish line
The first couple of runners have made it to the finish line on Headrow!
Leeds 10K participants
Hundreds of people gathered in Leeds for the 10K today - here are a few of them:
Roads reopening
According to Connecting Leeds, roads are now reopening following the race.
