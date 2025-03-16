27 colourful photos from Leeds Holi Festival 2025

Published 16th Mar 2025, 10:27 BST

It’s the festival of colours which brings cultures together.

Scores of people turned out for the Leeds Holi Festival, a colourful extravaganza to remember . The seven hour event at Testbed in Hunslet celebrates the beginning of spring as well as the triumph of good over evil. It is best known around the world for the powder that friends and families throw on each other and enjoys the festival of love, peace and happiness. And your Yorkshire Evening Post was on hand to capture the vibrancy of the occasion with these wonderful photos. READ MORE: 20 of the best photos from Leeds Goth Festival at Kirkgate Market

Colourful smiles among these revellers.

All smiles on what proved to be a colourful day.

A colourful group of friends.

Plenty of colour, fun , dancing and music.

Drishti Mehta is all smiles.

Arsh and Natasha Sewa.

