27 colourful photos from Leeds Holi Festival 2025

Scores of people turned out for the Leeds Holi Festival, a colourful extravaganza to remember . The seven hour event at Testbed in Hunslet celebrates the beginning of spring as well as the triumph of good over evil. It is best known around the world for the powder that friends and families throw on each other and enjoys the festival of love, peace and happiness. And your Yorkshire Evening Post was on hand to capture the vibrancy of the occasion with these wonderful photos.