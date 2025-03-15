20 of the best photos from Leeds Goth Festival at Kirkgate Market

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 15th Mar 2025, 17:00 BST

It’s the sub-culture and lifestyle festival celebrating the best of Leeds Gothic heritage.

Scores of people turned out to enjoy the sights and sounds of Leeds Festival of Gothica at Kirkgate Market in the city centre. And your Yorkshire Evening Post was on hand to capture the modern sub-culture which embraces dark aesthetics, music, and fashion in these eye catching photos. READ MORE: Go inside Brighton Beach - The Leeds club night dedicated to Britpop and 1960s classics LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Albert Szilagyi with a real spider web in a frame.

1. Leeds Festival of Gothica

Albert Szilagyi with a real spider web in a frame. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Deb Hazeldine of The Purple Creative, Selby with one of the designs.

2. Leeds Festival of Gothica

Deb Hazeldine of The Purple Creative, Selby with one of the designs. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Zoe Trainer of Bramley showcasing Japanese street fashion.

3. Leeds Festival of Gothica

Zoe Trainer of Bramley showcasing Japanese street fashion. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Bex Wild of Twighlight Couture.

4. Leeds Festival of Gothica

Bex Wild of Twighlight Couture. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Mark Cramoysan of Boroughbridge visiting the festival

5. Leeds Festival of Gothica

Mark Cramoysan of Boroughbridge visiting the festival | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Members of Krampus UK The Naughty Step David Friar and Marir Edam of South Kirkby.

6. Leeds Festival of Gothica

Members of Krampus UK The Naughty Step David Friar and Marir Edam of South Kirkby. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

