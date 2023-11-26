Leeds news you can trust since 1890
21 magical photos showcase the spirit of Christmas in Leeds city centre

They are sure fire signs that Christmas is in its way in Leeds.
City centre visitors were in festive mood this weekend thanks to an array of attractions – from the Christmas market with stalls galore for the bargain-hunters and Christmas rides for thrill-seekers through to Thor’s Tipi for those looking to chill, relax and unwind. And our photographer was on hand to capture the best of what the city centre to offer including on Briggate, The Headrow and Victoria Leeds as people get ready for the big day. READ MORE: Christmas in Leeds – How the festive spirit burned bright in the 1990s .

Shoppers stop for a photo with a Christmas celebrity - a large illuminated snowman.

Shoppers stop for a photo with a Christmas celebrity - a large illuminated snowman. Photo: Steve Riding

Time to rest and unwind at Thor's on The Headrow.

Time to rest and unwind at Thor's on The Headrow. Photo: Steve Riding

One of the rides on Millennium Square.

One of the rides on Millennium Square. Photo: Steve Riding

Crowds flock to Millennium Square with hot drinks and much more on offer.

Crowds flock to Millennium Square with hot drinks and much more on offer. Photo: Steve Riding

Hundreds of people flocked to Millennium Square and beyond.

Hundreds of people flocked to Millennium Square and beyond. Photo: Steve Riding

What do points mean? Prizes.

What do points mean? Prizes. Photo: Steve Riding

