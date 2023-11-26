City centre visitors were in festive mood this weekend thanks to an array of attractions – from the Christmas market with stalls galore for the bargain-hunters and Christmas rides for thrill-seekers through to Thor’s Tipi for those looking to chill, relax and unwind. And our photographer was on hand to capture the best of what the city centre to offer including on Briggate, The Headrow and Victoria Leeds as people get ready for the big day. READ MORE: Christmas in Leeds – How the festive spirit burned bright in the 1990s .