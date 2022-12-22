This first photo, thought to date from 1998, shows the staff of Kirkgate Market fishmongers Thomas Hayes wearing colourful wigs and false noses in the run up to the big day. The festive fun continues with visits from Santa as well as shopping scenes and celebrity visits of goodwill. Enjoy these photos, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, charting how your city celebrated Christmas in the 1990s. READ MORE: 33 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook