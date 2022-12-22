Christmas spirit burns bright in these photo memories showcasing how Leeds celebrated the festive season in the 1990s.
This first photo, thought to date from 1998, shows the staff of Kirkgate Market fishmongers Thomas Hayes wearing colourful wigs and false noses in the run up to the big day. The festive fun continues with visits from Santa as well as shopping scenes and celebrity visits of goodwill. Enjoy these photos, a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service, charting how your city celebrated Christmas in the 1990s.
1. Christmas in Leeds
Enjoy these photo memories of Leeds at Christmas in the 1990s. PIC: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Christmas in Leeds
Leeds Shopping Plaza showing Boar Lane Mall, busy with shoppers around Christmas time, with decorations and a Christmas tree visible. This shopping centre was formerly the Bond Street Centre and opened in September 1977; in March 1996 it became the Leeds Shopping Plaza under new owners Tops Estates. Shops in the picture include James Walker, Olympus and Ibiza.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Christmas in Leeds
Christmas Lights strung across Briggate in 1999. A sign for Briggate advertises 'Leeds Shops'. The Christmas Lights are the work of the Leeds Lights Workshop which was formed by Leeds City Council in 1983.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Christmas in Leeds
Christmas lights on New Briggate on to junction with The Headrow pictured in 1992.
Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net