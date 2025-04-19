The city’s annual Vaisakhi procession - Vaisakhi Nagar Kirtan - took place on Saturday, April 19 this year, setting off from The Sikh Temple on Chapeltown Road with floats passing through Chapeltown.

The procession continued via Newton Road, Harehills Lane, Harehills Avenue then back to Chapeltown Road, visiting several gurdwaras on the way.

Here are colourful pictures from the celebrations, as thousands joined the parade in Leeds:

1 . Leeds Vaisakhi parade 2025 The parade in Chapeltown Road. | Steve Riding Photo Sales

2 . Leeds Vaisakhi parade 2025 Vaisakhi, celebrated on April 13, is one of the most important dates in the calendar for the Sikh community. | Steve Riding Photo Sales

3 . Leeds Vaisakhi parade 2025 The festival is a day to celebrate 1699, the year that saw the beginnings of Sikhism as a collective faith. | Steve Riding Photo Sales

4 . Leeds Vaisakhi parade 2025 Vaisakhi is celebrated in April every year, with processions - known as Nagar Kirtan - taking place across the UK. | Steve Riding Photo Sales

5 . Leeds Vaisakhi parade 2025 This year's Vaisakhi Nagar Kirtan in Leeds took place on Saturday April 19. | Steve Riding Photo Sales

6 . Leeds Vaisakhi parade 2025 Plenty of food at Gurdwara Guru Kalidhar Sahib, Leeds. | Steve Riding Photo Sales