13 celebratory pictures from the 2025 Leeds Vaisakhi parade from The Sikh Temple in Chapeltown

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 19th Apr 2025, 16:30 BST

Thousands gathered in Leeds on Saturday morning to celebrate one most important festivals in the calendar for the Sikh community.

The city’s annual Vaisakhi procession - Vaisakhi Nagar Kirtan - took place on Saturday, April 19 this year, setting off from The Sikh Temple on Chapeltown Road with floats passing through Chapeltown.

The procession continued via Newton Road, Harehills Lane, Harehills Avenue then back to Chapeltown Road, visiting several gurdwaras on the way.

Here are colourful pictures from the celebrations, as thousands joined the parade in Leeds:

The parade in Chapeltown Road.

Vaisakhi, celebrated on April 13, is one of the most important dates in the calendar for the Sikh community.

The festival is a day to celebrate 1699, the year that saw the beginnings of Sikhism as a collective faith.

Vaisakhi is celebrated in April every year, with processions - known as Nagar Kirtan - taking place across the UK.

This year's Vaisakhi Nagar Kirtan in Leeds took place on Saturday April 19.

Plenty of food at Gurdwara Guru Kalidhar Sahib, Leeds.

