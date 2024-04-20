The city’s annual Vaisakhi procession - Vaisakhi Nagar Kirtan - took place on Saturday April 20 this year, setting off from The Sikh Temple on Chapeltown Road at 10.30am, with floats passing through Chapeltown. After visiting three gurdwaras, the procession arrived at Millennium Square, where there was food, music and martial arts displays until 3.30pm.