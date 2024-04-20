17 wonderful pictures from the annual Leeds Vaisakhi parade from The Sikh Temple to Millennium Square

It’s one of the most important festivals in the calendar for the Sikh community in Leeds.

By Abbey Maclure
Published 20th Apr 2024, 16:14 BST

The city’s annual Vaisakhi procession - Vaisakhi Nagar Kirtan - took place on Saturday April 20 this year, setting off from The Sikh Temple on Chapeltown Road at 10.30am, with floats passing through Chapeltown. After visiting three gurdwaras, the procession arrived at Millennium Square, where there was food, music and martial arts displays until 3.30pm.

Here are wonderful pictures from the celebrations, as thousands joined the parade in Leeds.

The annual Vaisakhi parade began at The Sikh Temple on Chapeltown Road Photo: Steve Riding

The annual Vaisakhi parade began at The Sikh Temple on Chapeltown Road Photo: Steve Riding

Vaisakhi, celebrated on April 13, is one of the most important dates in the calendar for the Sikh community Photo: Steve Riding

Vaisakhi, celebrated on April 13, is one of the most important dates in the calendar for the Sikh community Photo: Steve Riding

The festival is a day to celebrate 1699, the year that saw the beginnings of Sikhism as a collective faith Photo: Steve Riding

The festival is a day to celebrate 1699, the year that saw the beginnings of Sikhism as a collective faith Photo: Steve Riding

Vaisakhi is celebrated in April every year, with processions - known as Nagar Kirtan - taking place across the UK Photo: Steve Riding

Vaisakhi is celebrated in April every year, with processions - known as Nagar Kirtan - taking place across the UK Photo: Steve Riding

This year's Vaisakhi Nagar Kirtan in Leeds took place on Saturday April 20 Photo: Steve Riding

This year's Vaisakhi Nagar Kirtan in Leeds took place on Saturday April 20 Photo: Steve Riding

The procession began at 10.30am

The procession began at 10.30am Photo: Steve Riding

