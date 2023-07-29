Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56

2023 Leeds Championship Dog Show: Amazing photos as hundreds of dogs gather at Harewood House for the weekend

The 2023 Leeds Championship Dog Show is back at the Harewood Estate this weekend with dogs from over 160 kennels around the UK competing.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 29th Jul 2023, 16:30 BST

Organised by the Leeds City and District Canine Association, the Leeds Champion Dog Show is one of the premier events for dog exhibitors. 

The show is a qualifier for Crufts and has been held at Leeds’ Harewood House since the early 1980s, where it welcomes over 160 different Kennel Club Breeds.

Here are 22 brilliant photos of the from the first of three days of the 2023 Leeds Championship Dog Show at Harewood House:

Michael Craig and Jenny Snelling comb a Briard on the first day at Leeds Championship Dog Show at Harewood House. Picture by Tony Johnson

1. 2023 Leeds Championship Dog Show at Harewood House

Michael Craig and Jenny Snelling comb a Briard on the first day at Leeds Championship Dog Show at Harewood House. Picture by Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Fluffy dogs having a rest in their pens at the Harewood Dog Show. Picture by Tony Johnson

2. 2023 Leeds Championship Dog Show at Harewood House

Fluffy dogs having a rest in their pens at the Harewood Dog Show. Picture by Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Dogs and humans alike enjoying the show at Harewood Dog Show. Picture by Tony Johnson

3. 2023 Leeds Championship Dog Show at Harewood House

Dogs and humans alike enjoying the show at Harewood Dog Show. Picture by Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Deb and Tim Bartley with Jack, their Petit Basset Griffon Vendéen at the Harewood Dog Show. Picture by Tony Johnson

4. 2023 Leeds Championship Dog Show at Harewood House

Deb and Tim Bartley with Jack, their Petit Basset Griffon Vendéen at the Harewood Dog Show. Picture by Tony Johnson

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:DogsHarewood HouseLeedsCrufts