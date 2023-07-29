2023 Leeds Championship Dog Show: Amazing photos as hundreds of dogs gather at Harewood House for the weekend
The 2023 Leeds Championship Dog Show is back at the Harewood Estate this weekend with dogs from over 160 kennels around the UK competing.
Organised by the Leeds City and District Canine Association, the Leeds Champion Dog Show is one of the premier events for dog exhibitors.
The show is a qualifier for Crufts and has been held at Leeds’ Harewood House since the early 1980s, where it welcomes over 160 different Kennel Club Breeds.
Here are 22 brilliant photos of the from the first of three days of the 2023 Leeds Championship Dog Show at Harewood House: