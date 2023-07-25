Leeds Championship Dog Show 2023 at Harewood House: All you need to know including schedule, how to attend
The All Breed dog championship returns to Harewood House for a weekend of canine competition and entertainment - here is what you need to know ahead of the show.
Organised by the Leeds City and District Canine Association, the Leeds Champion Dog Show is one of the premier events for dog exhibitors.
The show is a qualifier for Crufts and has been held at Leeds’ Harewood House since the early 1980s, where it welcomes over 160 different Kennel Club Breeds.
The Yorkshire Evening Post has collected all the information you might need as a visitor or competitor ahead of this weekend’s show.
What dates is the Leeds Championship Dog Show 2023 taking place?
The 2023 Leeds All Breed Championship Dog Show returns to Harewood House on Friday July 28, Saturday July 29 and Sunday July 30, with different groups competing on each day.
How to get last minute tickets to watch the Leeds Championship Dog Show 2023
If you have not pre-booked your stay, there is a £8 fee per car, paid upon arriving at the Harewood Estate, tickets for spectator dogs are £10 per dog.
The Leeds Championship Dog Show is set outside of the Harewood House general visitor area, so if you plan to visit the house while attending the show, you will need to purchase a normal entry ticket, which can be pre-booked here.
Leeds Championship Dog Show 2023 schedule
The following breeds will compete on each day:
- Friday: Hounds and Gundogs
- Saturday: Working, Pastoral and Terrier
- Sunday: Utility and Toys
Detailed schedules will be available at the event.
How to enter the Leeds Championship Dog Show 2023 as a competitor
Competition entries to the Leeds Championship Dog Show 2023 closed on July 10, 2023.
How to get to Leeds Championship Dog Show 2023
The 2023 Leeds Championship Dog Show is taking place at Harewood House, at the Harewood Estate in Leeds, LS17 9LQ.
- From the north: Leave A1(M) at A59 to Knaresborough. Bear left onto A658 and continue to A61 to Leeds. Harewood House is on the right.
- From the south: Leave M1 at Junction 46 (A6120) and drive onto the Outer ring road to Moor Allerton. Bear right onto A61 Harrogate and follow signs for Harewood House.
- Alternative route: Leave A1(M) at Junction 45 and follow A659 to Harewood.
More details on how to find the venue can be found here.