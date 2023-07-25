Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
British man drowns in tragic incident after disappearing in Cyprus
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96

Leeds Championship Dog Show 2023 at Harewood House: All you need to know including schedule, how to attend

The All Breed dog championship returns to Harewood House for a weekend of canine competition and entertainment - here is what you need to know ahead of the show.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 25th Jul 2023, 11:45 BST- 1 min read

Organised by the Leeds City and District Canine Association, the Leeds Champion Dog Show is one of the premier events for dog exhibitors. 

The show is a qualifier for Crufts and has been held at Leeds’ Harewood House since the early 1980s, where it welcomes over 160 different Kennel Club Breeds.

A Puli in competition on the first day at last year's Leeds Championship Dog Show at Harewood House. Picture by Tony JohnsonA Puli in competition on the first day at last year's Leeds Championship Dog Show at Harewood House. Picture by Tony Johnson
A Puli in competition on the first day at last year's Leeds Championship Dog Show at Harewood House. Picture by Tony Johnson
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Evening Post has collected all the information you might need as a visitor or competitor ahead of this weekend’s show.

What dates is the Leeds Championship Dog Show 2023 taking place?

The 2023 Leeds All Breed Championship Dog Show returns to Harewood House on Friday July 28, Saturday July 29 and Sunday July 30, with different groups competing on each day.

How to get last minute tickets to watch the Leeds Championship Dog Show 2023

If you have not pre-booked your stay, there is a £8 fee per car, paid upon arriving at the Harewood Estate, tickets for spectator dogs are £10 per dog.

The Leeds Championship Dog Show is set outside of the Harewood House general visitor area, so if you plan to visit the house while attending the show, you will need to purchase a normal entry ticket, which can be pre-booked here.

Michael Craig and Jenny Snelling comb a briard on the first day at the 2022 edition of Leeds Championship Dog Show at Harewood House. Picture by Tony JohnsonMichael Craig and Jenny Snelling comb a briard on the first day at the 2022 edition of Leeds Championship Dog Show at Harewood House. Picture by Tony Johnson
Michael Craig and Jenny Snelling comb a briard on the first day at the 2022 edition of Leeds Championship Dog Show at Harewood House. Picture by Tony Johnson

Leeds Championship Dog Show 2023 schedule

The following breeds will compete on each day: 

  • Friday: Hounds and Gundogs                                                                             
  • Saturday:  Working, Pastoral and Terrier
  • Sunday: Utility and Toys

Detailed schedules will be available at the event.

How to enter the Leeds Championship Dog Show 2023 as a competitor

The 2023 Leeds Championship Dog Show returns to Harewood House on July 28-30. Picture by Tony JohnsonThe 2023 Leeds Championship Dog Show returns to Harewood House on July 28-30. Picture by Tony Johnson
The 2023 Leeds Championship Dog Show returns to Harewood House on July 28-30. Picture by Tony Johnson
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Competition entries to the Leeds Championship Dog Show 2023 closed on July 10, 2023.

How to get to Leeds Championship Dog Show 2023

The 2023 Leeds Championship Dog Show is taking place at Harewood House, at the Harewood Estate in Leeds, LS17 9LQ. 

  • From the north: Leave A1(M) at A59 to Knaresborough. Bear left onto A658 and continue to A61 to Leeds. Harewood House is on the right.
  • From the south: Leave M1 at Junction 46 (A6120) and drive onto the Outer ring road to Moor Allerton. Bear right onto A61 Harrogate and follow signs for Harewood House.
  • Alternative route: Leave A1(M) at Junction 45 and follow A659 to Harewood.

More details on how to find the venue can be found here.

Related topics:Harewood HouseLeedsCruftsTicketsDogs