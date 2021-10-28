Legendary cricket player turned umpire and commentator Dickie Bird OBE has donated a further £15,000 to the Children’s Heart Surgery Fund (CHSF).

Dickie, 88, who played for Yorkshire and Leicestershire between 1956 and 1964, has been a CHSF’s ambassador since 2017 - the same year he made an initial £30,000 donation.

Dickie first met little Hugo as a new born baby on the children’s cardiac ward in 2017. Picture: Gary Longbottom.

He gave a further £20,000 in 2019, when he visited the Leeds Congenital Heart Unit (LCHU) and met staff, patients and their families.

Speaking in regards to his donations Dickie explained: “I can’t think of a better use of my money than to help poorly local babies when they need it the most." he said "It’s a privilege to be able to help Leeds Children’s Hospital with my donation, and I look forward to visiting again in the future.

“My memories of visiting these young patients being treated at the LCHU have stayed with me, and I am incredibly proud to be CHSF’s ambassador.”

During the cheque presentation earlier this week Dickie was reunited with four-year-old Hugo Owen and his mum Natasha.

Dickie's latest £15,000 donation has now taken his donated total to one million pound. Picture: Gary Longbottom.

Dickie first met little Hugo Owen as a newborn baby on the children’s cardiac ward in 2017. Hugo was diagnosed with a congenital heart condition known as transportation of the great arteries at mum Natasha's 20-week scan.

Mum Natasha said: “We are eternally grateful to CHSF and the LCHU for the life they gave our son. He is now 4 years old and simply wouldn’t be here without the skill and dedication of the staff in Leeds.

“I remember Dickie’s visit in 2017, we have a photograph of us all together. When I told Hugo we had been invited to play in Dickie Bird’s garden, he then proudly went and got his photo and CHSF teddy."

CHSF’s CEO Sharon Milner explained the impact donations have stating: “His wonderful donation, and influence in our region as ambassador, will be felt by generations to come in our continued mission to support hearts for life.

“The money will make a huge difference to the Leeds Congenital Heart Unit - its staff, future patients like Hugo and their families.”

Dickie is believed to have now donated over one million pound to children’s charities across the UK.