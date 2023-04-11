20 of the biggest-ever queues in Leeds - from Ed Sheeran fans at Roundhay Park to Leeds United fanatics
Queues can prove frustrating but are often a necessity.
Over the years, various events have created long and winding lines of people in Leeds. The city has been the host of famous faces and huge events in the world of sport, music and beyond.
It is these spectacles that often draw the biggest crowds and plenty feature in this gallery. Explore these pictures to look back upon 20 of the biggest queues Leeds has ever seen.
