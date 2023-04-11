News you can trust since 1890
20 of the biggest-ever queues in Leeds - from Ed Sheeran fans at Roundhay Park to Leeds United fanatics

Queues can prove frustrating but are often a necessity.

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 11th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST

Over the years, various events have created long and winding lines of people in Leeds. The city has been the host of famous faces and huge events in the world of sport, music and beyond.

It is these spectacles that often draw the biggest crowds and plenty feature in this gallery. Explore these pictures to look back upon 20 of the biggest queues Leeds has ever seen.

Record queues formed at Elland Road in January 1964, when Leeds United fans descended on the stadium to secure tickets for an FA Cup clash with Everton.

1. FA Cup tickets

Record queues formed at Elland Road in January 1964, when Leeds United fans descended on the stadium to secure tickets for an FA Cup clash with Everton. Photo: YPN

Ed Sheeran entertained fans in Roundhay Park in July 2019 and attendees braved the rain to queue for entry.

2. Ed Sheeran in Roundhay Park

Ed Sheeran entertained fans in Roundhay Park in July 2019 and attendees braved the rain to queue for entry. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Large queues formed ahead of Bruce Springsteen's Roundhay Park show in July 1985.

3. Bruce Springsteen in Roundhay Park

Large queues formed ahead of Bruce Springsteen's Roundhay Park show in July 1985. Photo: Steve Riding

In November 2017, the release of the iPhone X led to queues outside the Apple store in Trinity Leeds.

4. iPhone X

In November 2017, the release of the iPhone X led to queues outside the Apple store in Trinity Leeds. Photo: Simon Hulme

