Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

19 colourful photos as Briggate shoppers surprised by Bollywood flash mob ahead of Leeds Holi Festival

One of Leeds' busiest streets was the stage for a spectacular flash mob today (February 24).

James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 24th Feb 2024, 18:04 GMT

Organised by renowned Bollywood dance teacher Chiragi, the secret event brought people of all ages together in a celebration of dance and music.

It was inspired by the vibrant flash mobs often seen on the streets of New York as well as Bollywood - but this edition was aimed at promoting the upcoming Leeds Holi Festival, while spreading positivity through the universal language of dance.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

Passers-by were treated to an impromptu performance as the dancers showcased synchronised moves and infectious energy.

With colourful and enthusiastic choreography, the flash mob left shoppers with huge smiles on their faces.

Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding was there to capture all of the action. Here are 19 of the best photos -

Dancers gathered on Briggate for a surprise flash mob organised by renowned Bollywood instructor Chiragi, centre.

1. Briggate flash mob

Dancers gathered on Briggate for a surprise flash mob organised by renowned Bollywood instructor Chiragi, centre. Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Briggate came alive with the vibrant flash mob organised by Chiragi.

2. Briggate flash mob

Briggate came alive with the vibrant flash mob organised by Chiragi. Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
The flash mob showcased a diversity of talents, with enthusiasm in abundance on one of the busies shopping streets in Leeds.

3. Briggate flash mob

The flash mob showcased a diversity of talents, with enthusiasm in abundance on one of the busies shopping streets in Leeds. Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Shoppers were stopped in their tracks as the flash mob unfolded, bringing a burst of energy to the city.

4. Briggate flash mob

Shoppers were stopped in their tracks as the flash mob unfolded, bringing a burst of energy to the city. Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Chiragi's secret flash mob ignited the spirit of unity and joy, setting the stage for the upcoming Leeds Holi Festival.

5. Briggate flash mob

Chiragi's secret flash mob ignited the spirit of unity and joy, setting the stage for the upcoming Leeds Holi Festival. Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Briggate was transformed into a dance floor as participants grooved to infectious beats, spreading smiles and positivity.

6. Briggate flash mob

Briggate was transformed into a dance floor as participants grooved to infectious beats, spreading smiles and positivity. Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Dancers