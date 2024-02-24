Organised by renowned Bollywood dance teacher Chiragi, the secret event brought people of all ages together in a celebration of dance and music.

It was inspired by the vibrant flash mobs often seen on the streets of New York as well as Bollywood - but this edition was aimed at promoting the upcoming Leeds Holi Festival, while spreading positivity through the universal language of dance.

Passers-by were treated to an impromptu performance as the dancers showcased synchronised moves and infectious energy.

With colourful and enthusiastic choreography, the flash mob left shoppers with huge smiles on their faces.

Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding was there to capture all of the action.

