18 fun pictures from MoRun 2024 at Roundhay Park in Leeds as runners take on quirky race for Movember

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 17th Nov 2024, 13:50 GMT

Moustachioed runners flocked to Roundhay Park in quirky costumes once again this year for this hugely popular event.

The annual MoRun sees athletes of all ages coming together to take on 1.5k, 5k, 10k and half marathon races - and there is always plenty of fun to be had. Every step raises cash for charity Movember, which aims to tackle men’s health issues including prostate cancer, testicular cancer, and mental health.

This morning (November 17), runners were seen with beaming smiles while raising awareness for a vital cause. Our photographer Steve Riding was there to capture all of the joy that makes the event unforgettable. Here are 18 pictures that show the best moments of the race -

MoRun returned to Roundhay Park today (November 17), as runners including Andrew Walton and Will Funnell took on the popular event.

1. MoRun 2024

MoRun returned to Roundhay Park today (November 17), as runners including Andrew Walton and Will Funnell took on the popular event. | Steve Riding

MoRun was set up with the aim of bringing "people together with our focus being to inspire you, your family, your kids and your friends to have the best time running".

2. MoRun 2024

MoRun was set up with the aim of bringing "people together with our focus being to inspire you, your family, your kids and your friends to have the best time running". | Steve Riding

This year, there was a 1.5k, 5k, 10k and half marathon race.

3. MoRun 2024

This year, there was a 1.5k, 5k, 10k and half marathon race. | Steve Riding

The annual event supports the Movember charity, which tackles men’s health on a global scale.

4. MoRun 2024

The annual event supports the Movember charity, which tackles men’s health on a global scale. | Steve Riding

Jill Houghton , Michael Houighton and Erin Smith posed for a photo during this year's race.

5. MoRun 2024

Jill Houghton , Michael Houighton and Erin Smith posed for a photo during this year's race. | Steve Riding

Jean Chamley, from Bradford, donned a Superwoman inspired outfit for the day of fun.

6. MoRun 2024

Jean Chamley, from Bradford, donned a Superwoman inspired outfit for the day of fun. | Steve Riding

