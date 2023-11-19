Thirty-four fantastic photos from the MoRun at Roundhay Park
The national running event, MoRunning, made a triumphant return to Leeds this morning with hundreds of runners taking up the challenge.
Held in partnership with Movember – the charity drive to raise money and awareness of men’s health – four races were held at Roundhay Park, starting with the gentle Mini MoRun 1.5km, to 5km, 10km and then the gruelling half marathon.
Competitors paid between £14 and £30 to enter, with the money going towards the chosen charity.
The Yorkshire Evening Post was on hand to capture today’s races as they unfolded.
