Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

Thirty-four fantastic photos from the MoRun at Roundhay Park

The national running event, MoRunning, made a triumphant return to Leeds this morning with hundreds of runners taking up the challenge.
By Nick Frame
Published 19th Nov 2023, 16:30 GMT
Updated 19th Nov 2023, 16:44 GMT

Held in partnership with Movember – the charity drive to raise money and awareness of men’s health – four races were held at Roundhay Park, starting with the gentle Mini MoRun 1.5km, to 5km, 10km and then the gruelling half marathon.

Competitors paid between £14 and £30 to enter, with the money going towards the chosen charity.

The Yorkshire Evening Post was on hand to capture today’s races as they unfolded.

The runners could choose a series of events at Roundhay Park. (pic by Steve Riding)

1. MoRun Roundhay Park

The runners could choose a series of events at Roundhay Park. (pic by Steve Riding) Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Runners set off on their charity run. (pic by Steve Riding)

2. MoRun Roundhay Park

Runners set off on their charity run. (pic by Steve Riding) Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Runners making their way through the leaf-strewn route of the park (pic by Steve Riding)

3. MoRun Roundhay Park

Runners making their way through the leaf-strewn route of the park (pic by Steve Riding) Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
The event raises money for Movember, the drive to raise money and awareness of men's health. (pic by Steve Riding)

4. MoRunning in Roundhay Park

The event raises money for Movember, the drive to raise money and awareness of men's health. (pic by Steve Riding) Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Teams of runners make their way round. (pic by Steve Riding)

5. MoRun Roundhay Park

Teams of runners make their way round. (pic by Steve Riding) Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
The runners make their way through Roundhay Park (pic by Steve Riding)

6. MoRun Roundhay Park

The runners make their way through Roundhay Park (pic by Steve Riding) Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Roundhay ParkLeedsYorkshire Evening Post