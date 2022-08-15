17 pictures you'll only understand if you're from Leeds

These pictures showcase gems in Leeds that we're very proud of - but most people would only know about them if they have lived or grew up in the city.
They include Leeds' oldest pub Whitelock's and the city's much-loved donkey sanctuary.
How many are you familiar with?
1. Oakwood Clock
The historic clocktower is based in the leafy north Leeds suburb of Oakwood. Originally installed at Leeds' Kirkgate Market in 1904, alterations to the market in the following years saw the clock eventually relocated to Oakwood. A Lottery Fund-backed restoration project was carried out on the clock in 2015 following years of campaigning.
Photo: Scott Merrylees
2. Hope Pastures
Leeds' much-loved donkey sanctuary was first set up near the Lawnswood roundabout, in between Weetwood and Adel, to rescue horses, ponies and donkeys from abuse. In addition to its charity work protecting them, Hope Pastures also offers young people a chance to learn about animal welfare and caring for horses and donkeys.
Photo: Tony Johnson
3. Leeds murals
Various Leeds United-themed murals have sprung up in Leeds over the last couple of years, powered by the Whites' return to the Premier League after 16 years in the cold. Pictured is one of the most eye-catching, the Bielsa the Redeemer mural, painted by Nicolas Dixon and ‘Burley Banksy’ Andy McVeigh, which honours the former Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa.
Photo: Simon Hulme
4. The Corn Exchange
This Grade 1*-Listed building, which is now packed with independent shops and creativity spaces, is located on Kirkgate in Leeds city centre. The Corn Exchange was designed by architect Cuthbert Broderick and first opened in 1864 to the city's corn traders.
Photo: Gerard Binks