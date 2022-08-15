17 pictures you'll only understand if you're from Leeds

3. Leeds murals

Various Leeds United-themed murals have sprung up in Leeds over the last couple of years, powered by the Whites' return to the Premier League after 16 years in the cold. Pictured is one of the most eye-catching, the Bielsa the Redeemer mural, painted by Nicolas Dixon and ‘Burley Banksy’ Andy McVeigh, which honours the former Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa.

Photo: Simon Hulme