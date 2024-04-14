Energetic participants laced up their running shoes for a day of exploring the oasis in the heart of Leeds.

The half marathon involved five gruelling laps of the 700 acre park, with stunning views of Waterloo Lake and concluding with a rewarding ascent to The Mansion building at the end.

Meanwhile, 10k participants tackled the course that comprised one lap of the park before two larger circuits, each offering glimpses of the natural environment before a final climb to The Mansion.

YEP photographer Steve Riding was there to capture all the action. Here are some of the best photos -

1 . Run Yorkshire Half Marathon and 10K Roundhay Park played host to two exhilarating events - the Run Yorkshire Roundhay Half Marathon, and its 10k counterpart.

2 . Run Yorkshire Half Marathon and 10K 10K winner Reinis Balins, from Sheffield, shows off his medal.

5 . Run Yorkshire Half Marathon and 10K Half marathon winner Emily Coates, from Garforth, with her trophy.