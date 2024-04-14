17 energetic photos of runners taking on Run Yorkshire Roundhay Half Marathon and 10k in Leeds' Roundhay Park

Roundhay Park played host to two exhilarating events today - the Run Yorkshire Roundhay Half Marathon, and its 10k counterpart.

James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 14th Apr 2024, 18:10 BST

Energetic participants laced up their running shoes for a day of exploring the oasis in the heart of Leeds.

The half marathon involved five gruelling laps of the 700 acre park, with stunning views of Waterloo Lake and concluding with a rewarding ascent to The Mansion building at the end.

Meanwhile, 10k participants tackled the course that comprised one lap of the park before two larger circuits, each offering glimpses of the natural environment before a final climb to The Mansion.

YEP photographer Steve Riding was there to capture all the action. Here are some of the best photos -

10K winner Reinis Balins, from Sheffield, shows off his medal.

10K winner Reinis Balins, from Sheffield, shows off his medal. Photo: Steve Riding

Half marathon winner Emily Coates, from Garforth, with her trophy.

Half marathon winner Emily Coates, from Garforth, with her trophy. Photo: Steve Riding

Half marathon winner Andy Campling, from Halifax, centre, with Lee Taylor, from Leeds, who came second, left, and third place Ned Francis, from Harrogate.

Half marathon winner Andy Campling, from Halifax, centre, with Lee Taylor, from Leeds, who came second, left, and third place Ned Francis, from Harrogate. Photo: Steve Riding

