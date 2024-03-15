An enchanting new tearooms with stunning views over Roundhay Park is set to open this weekend. Hidden away within the majestic Grade II listed Mansion building and perched atop the sprawling 700-acre park, it promises an experience unlike any other in Leeds.

The venue will offer unique tea tastings, so that diners can try a variety of refreshing beverages and decide their favourites. Already a hot spot for weddings and parties, this latest addition to the house invites more casual visitors to indulge in its charm.

The new tearooms will opening on March 16, and customers have been advised to book online before visiting.

Yorkshire Evening Post photographer James Hardisty was given an exclusive sneak preview of the venue before it opens. Here are 13 of his best pictures -

