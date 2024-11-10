16 sweet-natured pups up for adoption at Dogs Trust Leeds this week including adorable 13-year-old Staffy

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 10th Nov 2024, 11:30 BST

Here are 16 of the sweet-natured pups up for adoption at Dogs Trust Leeds this week.

The dogs, who are being looked after at the rehoming centre on York Road, include both youngsters and older pets looking for the perfect retirement homes.

This month, our round-up includes Alphie, a gorgeous 13-year-old Staffy hoping for a kind and considerate family.

Don’t miss any of the latest stories and breaking news from Leeds with our free daily newsletter

Dogs Trust volunteers work closely with members of the public and wardens to rehome pups in need. Here are 16 of the dogs up for adoption –

Alphie is a 13-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross with a lively spirit despite his age. As a deaf dog, he needs a considerate family, but this doesn’t dampen his love for life. Alphie enjoys walks, chewable toys, and curling up on the sofa. He prefers to be the only pet, as he’s wary of dogs in close proximity but manages well with space.

1. Alphie

Alphie is a 13-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross with a lively spirit despite his age. As a deaf dog, he needs a considerate family, but this doesn’t dampen his love for life. Alphie enjoys walks, chewable toys, and curling up on the sofa. He prefers to be the only pet, as he’s wary of dogs in close proximity but manages well with space. | Dogs Trust

Photo Sales
Bertie is a six-year-old Beagle cross, full of energy and charm. True to his breed, he loves outdoor adventures and following his nose. Friendly and playful, Bertie thrives on attention and enjoys toys. He’ll need a settling-in period and a home where someone is around most of the time. Bertie’s ideal family will enjoy training and keeping him engaged.

2. Bertie

Bertie is a six-year-old Beagle cross, full of energy and charm. True to his breed, he loves outdoor adventures and following his nose. Friendly and playful, Bertie thrives on attention and enjoys toys. He’ll need a settling-in period and a home where someone is around most of the time. Bertie’s ideal family will enjoy training and keeping him engaged. | Dogs Trust

Photo Sales
Gerald is a lively one-year-old Lurcher with a love for life and playtime. He’s great with children but prefers to be the only pet at home. Out on walks, Gerald is good with dogs but values his personal space. A food lover, he’s eager to learn, making training easy. Gerald’s perfect day includes toys, attention, and plenty of fun.

3. Gerald

Gerald is a lively one-year-old Lurcher with a love for life and playtime. He’s great with children but prefers to be the only pet at home. Out on walks, Gerald is good with dogs but values his personal space. A food lover, he’s eager to learn, making training easy. Gerald’s perfect day includes toys, attention, and plenty of fun. | Dogs Trust

Photo Sales
Kai is an affectionate 11-year-old Staffy who adores people and enjoys snuggles. He’s good with older children and polite with other dogs outdoors but prefers to be the only pet at home. Kai loves playtime and walks, and despite his age, he’s still active. Housetrained in his previous home, he’ll settle quickly with a loving family.

4. Kai

Kai is an affectionate 11-year-old Staffy who adores people and enjoys snuggles. He’s good with older children and polite with other dogs outdoors but prefers to be the only pet at home. Kai loves playtime and walks, and despite his age, he’s still active. Housetrained in his previous home, he’ll settle quickly with a loving family. | Dogs Trust

Photo Sales
Max is a three-year-old Australian Kelpie who thrives on human companionship. He’s a calm, affectionate dog best suited to an adult-only home or one with older teens in a quiet area. Max is housetrained, enjoys playing with toys, and loves learning new things. With his friendly nature and loyal personality, Max will make a wonderful, playful, and loving companion.

5. Max

Max is a three-year-old Australian Kelpie who thrives on human companionship. He’s a calm, affectionate dog best suited to an adult-only home or one with older teens in a quiet area. Max is housetrained, enjoys playing with toys, and loves learning new things. With his friendly nature and loyal personality, Max will make a wonderful, playful, and loving companion. | Dogs Trust

Photo Sales
Pablo is a two-year-old Chihuahua seeking a home where he won’t be left alone for long periods. He’s friendly and would do well with older, respectful children. Pablo enjoys playtime with fluffy toys and exploring secure outdoor spaces. Once settled, this sweet and affectionate little dog will thrive in a loving, patient home.

6. Pablo

Pablo is a two-year-old Chihuahua seeking a home where he won’t be left alone for long periods. He’s friendly and would do well with older, respectful children. Pablo enjoys playtime with fluffy toys and exploring secure outdoor spaces. Once settled, this sweet and affectionate little dog will thrive in a loving, patient home. | Dogs Trust

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice