Dogs Trust volunteers work closely with members of the public and wardens to rehome pups in need. Here are 16 of the dogs up for adoption –
1. Alphie
Alphie is a 13-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross with a lively spirit despite his age. As a deaf dog, he needs a considerate family, but this doesn’t dampen his love for life. Alphie enjoys walks, chewable toys, and curling up on the sofa. He prefers to be the only pet, as he’s wary of dogs in close proximity but manages well with space. | Dogs Trust
2. Bertie
Bertie is a six-year-old Beagle cross, full of energy and charm. True to his breed, he loves outdoor adventures and following his nose. Friendly and playful, Bertie thrives on attention and enjoys toys. He’ll need a settling-in period and a home where someone is around most of the time. Bertie’s ideal family will enjoy training and keeping him engaged. | Dogs Trust
3. Gerald
Gerald is a lively one-year-old Lurcher with a love for life and playtime. He’s great with children but prefers to be the only pet at home. Out on walks, Gerald is good with dogs but values his personal space. A food lover, he’s eager to learn, making training easy. Gerald’s perfect day includes toys, attention, and plenty of fun. | Dogs Trust
4. Kai
Kai is an affectionate 11-year-old Staffy who adores people and enjoys snuggles. He’s good with older children and polite with other dogs outdoors but prefers to be the only pet at home. Kai loves playtime and walks, and despite his age, he’s still active. Housetrained in his previous home, he’ll settle quickly with a loving family. | Dogs Trust
5. Max
Max is a three-year-old Australian Kelpie who thrives on human companionship. He’s a calm, affectionate dog best suited to an adult-only home or one with older teens in a quiet area. Max is housetrained, enjoys playing with toys, and loves learning new things. With his friendly nature and loyal personality, Max will make a wonderful, playful, and loving companion. | Dogs Trust
6. Pablo
Pablo is a two-year-old Chihuahua seeking a home where he won’t be left alone for long periods. He’s friendly and would do well with older, respectful children. Pablo enjoys playtime with fluffy toys and exploring secure outdoor spaces. Once settled, this sweet and affectionate little dog will thrive in a loving, patient home. | Dogs Trust
