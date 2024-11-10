1 . Alphie

Alphie is a 13-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross with a lively spirit despite his age. As a deaf dog, he needs a considerate family, but this doesn’t dampen his love for life. Alphie enjoys walks, chewable toys, and curling up on the sofa. He prefers to be the only pet, as he’s wary of dogs in close proximity but manages well with space. | Dogs Trust