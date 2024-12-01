The charity homes the animals, some of which arrived as they could no longer be cared for by their previous owner, at a centre in East Ardsley.
Regardless of how they end up there, the animals are cared for until a new home can be found. The RSPCA also offers advice to people who already own pets but may be struggling to cope with the cost of food or healthcare.
This week, our round-up includes Babs, a lively and affectionate six-year-old staffy with a big personality and an even bigger smile.
Here are all of the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the centre that have not yet been matched up with the right owners –
1. Babs
Babs is a lively and affectionate six-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier with a big personality and an even bigger smile. She loves walks, playing games like tug and fetch, and learning new tricks. Babs would thrive as the only pet in an active, loving home and could live with dog-savvy children. Continuing her hydrotherapy sessions would be a bonus to keep her fit and happy. | RSPCA
2. Thomas and Gordon
Thomas and Gordon are three-month-old kittens with an unbreakable bond, named after the famous train duo. Rescued as tiny strays near a railway track, they’re now thriving and ready to find a loving home together. Energetic and playful, they bring double the charm, with Gordon’s big personality and Thomas’ love for chasing toys. These affectionate brothers will stay indoors until vaccinated and neutered. | RSPCA
3. Ruby
Ruby is a two-year-old tan Staffie with a gentle and loyal nature. Though she’s had a challenging start, Ruby is growing in confidence and enjoys playing, toy chasing, and quiet walks. She seeks a calm home with a patient family, where she can be the only pet, and would thrive with owners committed to her continued training and gentle socialisation. | RSPCA
4. Shadow
Shadow is a four-year-old male Domestic Shorthair with a velvety black coat and a gentle, loving nature. He’s seeking a quiet home without other pets, as he prefers to be the centre of attention. Shadow enjoys head-to-tail strokes and chin scratches. He’d do well with cat-savvy children aged 14 and older, and would love a garden to explore once settled. | RSPCA
5. Chunk
Chunk is a handsome young man with a big, beautiful face and lovely soft fur. Not much is known about his history but the team can see he has dealt with some traumas in the past and did have difficulty learning to trust those around him. He is a man of very few wants but definitely some needs such as; a calm and patient family who can see past my good looks and understand my quirky nature. Photo: RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield
6. Bourbon and Bella
Bourbon and Bella are a pair of sweet and affectionate long-haired cats, aged nine and eight, looking for a home together. They thrive on companionship, enjoying head bumps, sunbathing, and plenty of fuss. They’re calm and enjoy a quiet lifestyle but are happy to live with cat-savvy children aged 16 and older. | RSPCA
