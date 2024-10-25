The Leeds Rhinos Foundation, St George’s Crypt and St Gemma’s Hospice teamed up to organise the event, with people asked to give up one night of comfort and sleep out on the cold terraces.

Volunteers, business leaders, Leeds Rhinos players and staff all took part in the fundraising drive to highlight plight of homeless people in Leeds, and support the work of the three charities to protect these vulnerable communities.

Over the past 8 years, the event has raised over £300,000 for the three charities, allowing them to continue their life changing work throughout the city of Leeds.

Here are 16 pictures of people braving the cold, taken by Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding...

1 . Leeds Big Sleep at Headingley Stadium Jamie Jones-Buchanan gives a Rhinos support for James Guinan and Heather Bragg as they settle down for the night. | Steve Riding

2 . Leeds Big Sleep at Headingley Stadium St George's Crypt supporters. | Steve Riding

3 . Leeds Big Sleep at Headingley Stadium Friends from Horsforth arrive for Leeds Big Sleep, Barbara Pounder, Moira Swan, Joanne Tremlett, Alexandra Weatherhead, Sue Swift, Barbara Ellul. | Steve Riding

4 . Leeds Big Sleep at Headingley Stadium Andy Firth and Dan Garnett of Premier Traffic Management tucked in. | Steve Riding

5 . Leeds Big Sleep at Headingley Stadium Kelly Williams, Jessica Thackray and Lynsey O'Neill of TransPennine Route Upgrade smile before Leeds Big Sleep. | Steve Riding