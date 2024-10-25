16 best pictures as hundreds brave cold to join Leeds Big Sleep with Rhinos players at Headingley Stadium

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 25th Oct 2024, 16:30 BST

Over 150 people braved the cold last night to take part in the Leeds Big Sleep.

The Leeds Rhinos Foundation, St George’s Crypt and St Gemma’s Hospice teamed up to organise the event, with people asked to give up one night of comfort and sleep out on the cold terraces.

Volunteers, business leaders, Leeds Rhinos players and staff all took part in the fundraising drive to highlight plight of homeless people in Leeds, and support the work of the three charities to protect these vulnerable communities.

Over the past 8 years, the event has raised over £300,000 for the three charities, allowing them to continue their life changing work throughout the city of Leeds.

Here are 16 pictures of people braving the cold, taken by Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding...

Jamie Jones-Buchanan gives a Rhinos support for James Guinan and Heather Bragg as they settle down for the night.

Jamie Jones-Buchanan gives a Rhinos support for James Guinan and Heather Bragg as they settle down for the night. | Steve Riding

St George's Crypt supporters.

St George's Crypt supporters. | Steve Riding

Friends from Horsforth arrive for Leeds Big Sleep, Barbara Pounder, Moira Swan, Joanne Tremlett, Alexandra Weatherhead, Sue Swift, Barbara Ellul.

Friends from Horsforth arrive for Leeds Big Sleep, Barbara Pounder, Moira Swan, Joanne Tremlett, Alexandra Weatherhead, Sue Swift, Barbara Ellul. | Steve Riding

Andy Firth and Dan Garnett of Premier Traffic Management tucked in.

Andy Firth and Dan Garnett of Premier Traffic Management tucked in. | Steve Riding

Kelly Williams, Jessica Thackray and Lynsey O'Neill of TransPennine Route Upgrade smile before Leeds Big Sleep.

Kelly Williams, Jessica Thackray and Lynsey O'Neill of TransPennine Route Upgrade smile before Leeds Big Sleep. | Steve Riding

Workers from ESE Ltd, Stourton prepare for the night, Joe Keith, Hartley Keith Michael Keith Liam Ormsby, Melanie Keith, and Ethan Fox Ian Wheeler and Lucas Davies.

Workers from ESE Ltd, Stourton prepare for the night, Joe Keith, Hartley Keith Michael Keith Liam Ormsby, Melanie Keith, and Ethan Fox Ian Wheeler and Lucas Davies. | Steve Riding

