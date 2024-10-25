The Leeds Rhinos Foundation, St George’s Crypt and St Gemma’s Hospice teamed up to organise the event, with people asked to give up one night of comfort and sleep out on the cold terraces.
Volunteers, business leaders, Leeds Rhinos players and staff all took part in the fundraising drive to highlight plight of homeless people in Leeds, and support the work of the three charities to protect these vulnerable communities.
Over the past 8 years, the event has raised over £300,000 for the three charities, allowing them to continue their life changing work throughout the city of Leeds.
Here are 16 pictures of people braving the cold, taken by Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding...
