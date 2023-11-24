23 heartwarming pictures as hundreds join Leeds Big Sleep with Rhinos players at Headingley Stadium
Leeds Rhinos Foundation, St George’s Crypt and St Gemma’s Hospice teamed up to organise the event, with people asked to give up one night of comfort and sleep out on the cold terraces.
Volunteers, business leaders, Leeds Rhinos players and staff all took part in the fundraising drive to highlight plight of homeless people in Leeds, and support the work of the three charities to protect these vulnerable communities.
More than £35,000 has now been raised on the event’s JustGiving page, with donations still flooding in. Here are 23 heart-warming pictures from the event, taken by our photographer Steve Riding.