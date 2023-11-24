Hundreds of people braved the cold last night to take part in the Leeds Big Sleep.

Leeds Rhinos Foundation, St George’s Crypt and St Gemma’s Hospice teamed up to organise the event, with people asked to give up one night of comfort and sleep out on the cold terraces.

Volunteers, business leaders, Leeds Rhinos players and staff all took part in the fundraising drive to highlight plight of homeless people in Leeds, and support the work of the three charities to protect these vulnerable communities.

More than £35,000 has now been raised on the event’s JustGiving page, with donations still flooding in. Here are 23 heart-warming pictures from the event, taken by our photographer Steve Riding.

1 . Leeds Big Sleep Leeds Rhinos players Mikolos Oledzki, Ash Handley and Jack Sinfield Photo: Steve Riding

2 . Leeds Big Sleep Sleepers from National Highways and Balfour Beatty Photo: Steve Riding

3 . Leeds Big Sleep Steve Hisgo, a teacher at Trinity Acadamy, settles in Photo: Steve Riding

4 . Leeds Big Sleep Chris Fields, chief executive of St George's Crypt, Hannah Corne, corporate fundraising manager at St Gemma's Hospice, and Gareth Cook, head of community at Leeds Rhinos Foundation Photo: Steve Riding

5 . Leeds Big Sleep Aimee Wilson and Charlotte Talbot in the South Stand Photo: Steve Riding