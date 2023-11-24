Leeds news you can trust since 1890
23 heartwarming pictures as hundreds join Leeds Big Sleep with Rhinos players at Headingley Stadium

Hundreds of people braved the cold last night to take part in the Leeds Big Sleep.
Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 24th Nov 2023, 11:07 GMT

Leeds Rhinos Foundation, St George’s Crypt and St Gemma’s Hospice teamed up to organise the event, with people asked to give up one night of comfort and sleep out on the cold terraces.

Volunteers, business leaders, Leeds Rhinos players and staff all took part in the fundraising drive to highlight plight of homeless people in Leeds, and support the work of the three charities to protect these vulnerable communities.

More than £35,000 has now been raised on the event’s JustGiving page, with donations still flooding in. Here are 23 heart-warming pictures from the event, taken by our photographer Steve Riding.

Leeds Rhinos players Mikolos Oledzki, Ash Handley and Jack Sinfield

1. Leeds Big Sleep

Leeds Rhinos players Mikolos Oledzki, Ash Handley and Jack Sinfield Photo: Steve Riding

Sleepers from National Highways and Balfour Beatty

2. Leeds Big Sleep

Sleepers from National Highways and Balfour Beatty Photo: Steve Riding

Steve Hisgo, a teacher at Trinity Acadamy, settles in

3. Leeds Big Sleep

Steve Hisgo, a teacher at Trinity Acadamy, settles in Photo: Steve Riding

Chris Fields, chief executive of St George's Crypt, Hannah Corne, corporate fundraising manager at St Gemma's Hospice, and Gareth Cook, head of community at Leeds Rhinos Foundation

4. Leeds Big Sleep

Chris Fields, chief executive of St George's Crypt, Hannah Corne, corporate fundraising manager at St Gemma's Hospice, and Gareth Cook, head of community at Leeds Rhinos Foundation Photo: Steve Riding

Aimee Wilson and Charlotte Talbot in the South Stand

5. Leeds Big Sleep

Aimee Wilson and Charlotte Talbot in the South Stand Photo: Steve Riding

Mental health nurse student Emily Smith beds down for the night

6. Leeds Big Sleep

Mental health nurse student Emily Smith beds down for the night Photo: Steve Riding

