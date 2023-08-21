15 pub and bar jobs currently available in Leeds - including Midnight Bell and Electric Shuffle

If you are on the hunt for a new job and fancy the hustle and bustle of a pub or bar then there are plenty available in Leeds right now.

Whether you are a student looking for part-time work or aiming to venture into a new career, you're in luck. From working in popular bars in the city centre to pubs that you can easily drive to from Leeds, there are plenty available right now.

Openings include at The Midnight Bell, Leeds Brewery’s flagship pub and a popular choice for birthday celebrations, work events and even weddings; Electric Shuffle, the brand new games bar complete with nine shuffleboard playing areas; and Revolución de Cuba, located at the heart of Leeds’ popular Call Lane.

To help make life easier for you, the Y orkshire Evening Post has had a look on jobs website Indeed and compiled a list of 15 pub and bar jobs currently available in and around Leeds city centre.

The Midnight Bell – Bar and Waiting Staff

Salary: £7.49 - £10.42 an hour

Job type: Part-time / Permanent

Mint People – Bar Staff

Salary: £7.80 - £12.50 an hour

Job type: Part-time / Temporary contract

The End – Bar Staff

Salary: From £10.42 an hour

Job type: Part-time / Permanent / Zero hours contract

Bundobust – Bar and Floor Staff

Salary: Up to £10.50 an hour

Job type: Part-time

The Botanist – Bar Back

Salary: £10.42 an hour

Job type: Part-time

Lazy Lounge – Bar & Service Staff

Salary: £7.60 - £10.48 an hour

Job type: Part-time

Bar Fibre – Bar Staff/Floor Staff

Salary: £10.50 - £20.00 an hour

Job type: Part-time

The Adelphi – Bar Staff

Salary: £8.38 - £10.42 an hour

Job type: Part-time / Permanent

Electric Shuffle – Bartender

Salary: Up to £14 an hour

Job type: Part-time / Full-time

Revolución De Cuba Leeds – Leeds

Salary: £8.50 - £10.60 an hour

Job type: Part-time / Fixed term contract / Zero hours contract

Brooklyn Bar – Bartender

Salary: £9.00 - £10.56 an hour

Job type: Part-time / Full-time

Be At One – Bartender

Salary: Up to £10.52 an hour

Job type: Full-time

The Stick or Twist Wetherspoon – Bar Staff

Salary: £10.52 an hour

Job type: Part-time

Bar Soba – Cocktail Bartender

Salary: £9.50 - £10.42 an hour

Job type: Part-time / Permanent

The Alchemist – Bartender

Salary: £10.60 - £10.70 an hour