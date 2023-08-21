15 pub and bar jobs currently available in Leeds - including Midnight Bell and Electric Shuffle
Whether you are a student looking for part-time work or aiming to venture into a new career, you're in luck. From working in popular bars in the city centre to pubs that you can easily drive to from Leeds, there are plenty available right now.
Openings include at The Midnight Bell, Leeds Brewery’s flagship pub and a popular choice for birthday celebrations, work events and even weddings; Electric Shuffle, the brand new games bar complete with nine shuffleboard playing areas; and Revolución de Cuba, located at the heart of Leeds’ popular Call Lane.
To help make life easier for you, the Y orkshire Evening Post has had a look on jobs website Indeed and compiled a list of 15 pub and bar jobs currently available in and around Leeds city centre.
The Midnight Bell – Bar and Waiting Staff
Salary: £7.49 - £10.42 an hour
Job type: Part-time / Permanent
Mint People – Bar Staff
Salary: £7.80 - £12.50 an hour
Job type: Part-time / Temporary contract
The End – Bar Staff
Salary: From £10.42 an hour
Job type: Part-time / Permanent / Zero hours contract
Bundobust – Bar and Floor Staff
Salary: Up to £10.50 an hour
Job type: Part-time
The Botanist – Bar Back
Salary: £10.42 an hour
Job type: Part-time
Lazy Lounge – Bar & Service Staff
Salary: £7.60 - £10.48 an hour
Job type: Part-time
Bar Fibre – Bar Staff/Floor Staff
Salary: £10.50 - £20.00 an hour
Job type: Part-time
The Adelphi – Bar Staff
Salary: £8.38 - £10.42 an hour
Job type: Part-time / Permanent
Electric Shuffle – Bartender
Salary: Up to £14 an hour
Job type: Part-time / Full-time
Revolución De Cuba Leeds – Leeds
Salary: £8.50 - £10.60 an hour
Job type: Part-time / Fixed term contract / Zero hours contract
Brooklyn Bar – Bartender
Salary: £9.00 - £10.56 an hour
Job type: Part-time / Full-time
Be At One – Bartender
Salary: Up to £10.52 an hour
Job type: Full-time
The Stick or Twist Wetherspoon – Bar Staff
Salary: £10.52 an hour
Job type: Part-time
Bar Soba – Cocktail Bartender
Salary: £9.50 - £10.42 an hour
Job type: Part-time / Permanent
The Alchemist – Bartender
Salary: £10.60 - £10.70 an hour
Job type: Full-time