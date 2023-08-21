Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness

15 pub and bar jobs currently available in Leeds - including Midnight Bell and Electric Shuffle

If you are on the hunt for a new job and fancy the hustle and bustle of a pub or bar then there are plenty available in Leeds right now.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 21st Aug 2023, 11:39 BST
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 11:39 BST

Whether you are a student looking for part-time work or aiming to venture into a new career, you're in luck. From working in popular bars in the city centre to pubs that you can easily drive to from Leeds, there are plenty available right now.

Openings include at The Midnight Bell, Leeds Brewery’s flagship pub and a popular choice for birthday celebrations, work events and even weddings; Electric Shuffle, the brand new games bar complete with nine shuffleboard playing areas; and Revolución de Cuba, located at the heart of Leeds’ popular Call Lane.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To help make life easier for you, the Y orkshire Evening Post has had a look on jobs website Indeed and compiled a list of 15 pub and bar jobs currently available in and around Leeds city centre.

Openings include at The Midnight Bell, Leeds Brewery’s flagship pub and a popular choice for birthday celebrations, work events and even weddings. Picture: James HardistyOpenings include at The Midnight Bell, Leeds Brewery’s flagship pub and a popular choice for birthday celebrations, work events and even weddings. Picture: James Hardisty
Openings include at The Midnight Bell, Leeds Brewery’s flagship pub and a popular choice for birthday celebrations, work events and even weddings. Picture: James Hardisty

The Midnight Bell – Bar and Waiting Staff

Salary: £7.49 - £10.42 an hour

Job type: Part-time / Permanent

Mint People – Bar Staff

Salary: £7.80 - £12.50 an hour

Job type: Part-time / Temporary contract

The End – Bar Staff

Salary: From £10.42 an hour

Job type: Part-time / Permanent / Zero hours contract

Bundobust – Bar and Floor Staff

Salary: Up to £10.50 an hour

Job type: Part-time

The Botanist – Bar Back

Salary: £10.42 an hour

Job type: Part-time

Lazy Lounge – Bar & Service Staff

Salary: £7.60 - £10.48 an hour

Job type: Part-time

Bar Fibre – Bar Staff/Floor Staff

Salary: £10.50 - £20.00 an hour

Job type: Part-time

The Adelphi – Bar Staff

Salary: £8.38 - £10.42 an hour

Job type: Part-time / Permanent

Electric Shuffle – Bartender

Salary: Up to £14 an hour

Job type: Part-time / Full-time

Revolución De Cuba Leeds – Leeds

Salary: £8.50 - £10.60 an hour

Job type: Part-time / Fixed term contract / Zero hours contract

Brooklyn Bar – Bartender

Salary: £9.00 - £10.56 an hour

Job type: Part-time / Full-time

Be At One – Bartender

Salary: Up to £10.52 an hour

Job type: Full-time

The Stick or Twist Wetherspoon – Bar Staff

Salary: £10.52 an hour

Job type: Part-time

Bar Soba – Cocktail Bartender

Salary: £9.50 - £10.42 an hour

Job type: Part-time / Permanent

The Alchemist – Bartender

Salary: £10.60 - £10.70 an hour

Job type: Full-time