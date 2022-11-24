15 photos that you will only understand if you're from Leeds

This collection of pictures shines a spotlight on just some of Leeds’ best-loved gems.
But most people would only know about them if they have either lived or grew up in the city of Leeds. They range from historic cultural masterpieces to modern food and drink hubs tucked away off the beaten track.
How many of these do you recognise?
1. Pictures you'll only understand if you're from Leeds
These pictures celebrate the very best of Leeds that only people from the city truly understand.
Photo: NationalWorld
2. Lotherton Hall's Humboldt penguins
This grand, Edwardian estate is home to a hall steeped in history as well as a zoo. Perfect for a whole family outing, its zoo - Wildlife World - also houses Humboldt penguins.
Photo: James Hardisty
3. Victoria Quarter
Now dubbed as "one half" of the Victoria Leeds area - which includes John Lewis - the traditional Victoria Quarter is a stunning shopping district offering upmarket high street brands. The Victoria Quarter shopping arcade was designed by Frank Matcham and features marbles, gilded mosaics, and polished mahogany.
Photo: James Hardisty
4. Chevin Forest Park, Otley
This Otley outdoor gem on the outskirts of Leeds is open year-round and has a plethora of routes for keen walkers. Themed trails include a geology trail and heritage time trail, and there's also orienteering courses on offer. There are stunning, panoramic views from the crags looking down onto Otley.
Photo: Gerard Binks