Leeds Roundhay Park: 15 of the best photos from St Gemma's Hospice Santa Dash

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 14th Dec 2024, 14:09 BST

Scores of Santas put their best forward at six different Leeds park runs to raise cash for a much loved city hospice.

Santas of all ages turned out at parkruns in Bramley, Rothwell Roundhay, Temple Newsam, Woodhouse Moor and Wetherby to raise money for St Gemma’s Hospice. Your YEP was on hand to catch all the Santa Dash action at Roundhay Park.. Are you featured? READ MORE: 21 photos take you inside Leeds nightclubs at Christmas in the 1990s

Santas turned out in force

1. Santa Dash

Santas turned out in force | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
A Santa puts his best foot forward.

2. Santa Dash

A Santa puts his best foot forward. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Runners at the start Will Wilson, Sarah Wiolson and Becky Jobber from Horsforth.

3. Santa Dash

Runners at the start Will Wilson, Sarah Wiolson and Becky Jobber from Horsforth. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
A wave from the camera.

4. Santa Dash

A wave from the camera. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
All smiles from Dave and Elaine Gee of Scarcroft.

5. Santa Dash

All smiles from Dave and Elaine Gee of Scarcroft. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
The Santas set off.

6. Santa Dash

The Santas set off. | Steve Riding Photo: Steve Riding

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsRoundhay Park
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice