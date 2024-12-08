The charity homes the animals, some of which arrived as they could no longer be cared for by their previous owner, at a centre in East Ardsley.

Regardless of how they end up there, the animals are cared for until a new home can be found. The RSPCA also offers advice to people who already own pets but may be struggling to cope with the cost of food or healthcare.

This week, our round-up includes Maple, a lively and loving four-month-old German Shepherd who, despite having had recent surgery, doesn’t let it slow her down.

Here are all of the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the centre that have not yet been matched up with the right owners –

1 . Maple Maple is a lively and loving four-month-old German Shepherd who, despite having had recent surgery, doesn’t let it slow her down. She’s bright, playful, and has already mastered several basic commands. Maple seeks an active, understanding family ready to continue her training. She could live with children and potentially another energetic dog who enjoys playtime as much as she does. | RSPCA Photo Sales

2 . Hollie Hollie is a loving and affectionate four-month-old kitten with a sleek black coat. She adores cuddles, lap time, and will nudge for more fuss if the affection stops. Hollie is eager to find her forever home in time for her first Christmas. Being young, she’ll need to stay indoors until fully vaccinated and neutered. | RSPCA Photo Sales

3 . Norman Norman is a gentle and quiet two-year-old cat, rescued from a home that had a gas explosion and now fully recovered. While initially timid, he’s steadily gaining confidence and enjoys soothing company, head strokes, and treats. Norman would thrive in a calm home with experienced owners who can help him blossom. He could live with another cat, given proper introductions. | RSPCA Photo Sales

4 . Harley Harley is an 11-month-old Border Collie full of energy and intelligence. This petite young dog loves chasing toys and shows a natural herding instinct. Friendly and eager to learn, Harley enjoys meeting new people and thrives on mental stimulation, making him a great candidate for agility or scent work. He needs an active, experienced home with a large garden and ongoing training support. | RSPCA Photo Sales

5 . Babs Babs is a lively and affectionate six-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier with a big personality and an even bigger smile. She loves walks, playing games like tug and fetch, and learning new tricks. Babs would thrive as the only pet in an active, loving home and could live with dog-savvy children. Continuing her hydrotherapy sessions would be a bonus to keep her fit and happy. | RSPCA Photo Sales

6 . Shadow Shadow is a four-year-old male Domestic Shorthair with a velvety black coat and a gentle, loving nature. He’s seeking a quiet home without other pets, as he prefers to be the centre of attention. Shadow enjoys head-to-tail strokes and chin scratches. He’d do well with cat-savvy children aged 14 and older, and would love a garden to explore once settled. | RSPCA Photo Sales